Former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has issued a statement to address the death rumour circulating on social media

Reports had claimed that Obiano passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025, in London, United Kingdom

Obiano said it is false and unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood about him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

United States - Former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, said he is alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health.

Obiano said he woke up to hear of a rumour making the rounds that he had passed away in London, United Kingdom.

Obiano says he is alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health. Photo credit: Chief Willie Obiano

Source: Twitter

He stated this in a post shared via his Facebook page on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The former governor lamented that it is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood.

Obiano appreciated everyone who reached out to him with calls, messages, and prayers well-being.

“My beloved Ndi Anambra, friends, and well-wishers,

I woke to hear of a rumour making the rounds about my well-being.

Let me assure you personally:

I am alive, hale, hearty, and in excellent health.

By the special grace of God, I am doing very well.

It is unfortunate that some individuals still find joy in spreading falsehood simply for reasons yet to be established. But we will continue to rise above such mischief.

To everyone who reached out with calls, messages, and prayers, I sincerely appreciate your concern. Your love and goodwill mean more than words can express.

Please disregard the rumour entirely.

We remain focused, grateful, and guided by God’s grace.

Daalu nu, and may God bless you all.

Nigerians react to Obiano's death rumour

Francisca Chi-chi

Sir, you will live long. Any pit they dug for you, they will fall into it themselves.

Nwodo Innocent Ifeanyichukwu

What are the benefits of rumours? Is like some people are enjoying it. Just asking because......?

Holy Sinner

Pls sir, let EFCC probe you fast and tichaputa ego ndi Anambra I riri before you join your ancestors, that one is much more important.

Obiagwu Godday Chibuike

Don't mind them, it's only someone's obituary that they know how to post best and fast.

Ike Mmaduabuchi

U better do video and post, sir, because for the beer parlor wey I dey now, na the argument we dey on now..

Chidiebele Otiba Nwafor

My original alert, well-being Governor

I love you, nothing will happen,

The only Governor that maintained one bag of rice for all the civil servants in the state for eight good years without murmuring.

Former commissioner says Willie Obiano is alive

Recall that a former Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, C. Don Adinuba, described the rumour death as false and mischievous.

Adinuba said he had personally spoken with Obiano and confirmed that he is not only alive but “hale and hearty”.

The former commissioner said Obiano resides in the United States, not the United Kingdom, as claimed by an online report.

Source: Legit.ng