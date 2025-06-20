Governor Agbu Kefas has reacted as suspected herders reportedly attacked farmers in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba state

The chairman of Bali LGA, Aboki Dauda, confirmed that trouble started when a woman went to the pond to fetch water and was confronted by a cow that competed with her for water

Although no life was lost but one person sustained injury as the suspected herders set houses on fire, leaving many residents in the communities displaced

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

One person has been reportedly injured and sixty-two houses destroyed after suspected herders attacked farming communities in Bali Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba state.

Governor Agbu Kefas reacts as suspected herders attack farming communities in Taraba state. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas

Source: Facebook

Water dispute: Suspected Fulani herders attack farmers

Reports disclosed that the attack followed a dispute about a source of water. The source of water, a pond, is located between Tor Bali and Atongo villages and is the bone of contention between the Tiv farming communities and suspected Fulani herders.

Speaking on the attack, the chairman of Bali Local Government Area (LGA), Aboki Dauda, peace was breached when a woman went to the pond to fetch water and was confronted by a cow that competed with her for water.

As reported by Channels TV on Friday, June 20, she was thereafter allegedly beaten by the herders. The woman later raised an alarm over the incident, which prompted reactions from members of her community.

“Trouble started at the pond where the Tiv people were fetching water, the Fulani herders brought their cattle there, destroyed the area, and a woman who went to fetch water confronted them for spoiling the water by asking their cattle to drink from where they fetch to also drink,” he said.

A farmer identified as Ezekiel Gboo, in Tor Baki village, who narrowly escaped death, revealed that:

"On that day, we were working on our farms and we saw them come from different directions with sticks and machetes and we had to flee for our lives.

"While running, I pulled out my phone and called our Tiv leader, who instructed me to run to the police station immediately. While escaping, I couldn’t go further. I stopped, and they pounced on me and that was how they inflicted injuries on me."

Taraba gov reacts as suspected herders attack farmers

Meanwhile, the Taraba State Government led by Governor Agbu Kefas said it will not tolerate any breach of peace in the form of communal clashes or any farmers vs herders conflicts to scuttle its peace efforts.

Zaki Gbaa, the leader of the Tiv communities, received the government's delegation led by Saviour Noku, who is also the Taraba State Commissioner for Special Duties and Humanitarian Affairs.

“It is always cheaper to stop a crisis from happening than to be reactionary; be proactive,” the commissioner said.

Read related articles here:

Benue killings: Tinubu issues marching orders to service chiefs

In a related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu directed Nigeria’s military and intelligence leaders to identify and apprehend those responsible for the recent killings in Benue state.

Tinubu said the continued violence must be met with a clear and coordinated response from security forces.

President Tinubu questioned the lack of arrests following the deadly attack on Yelwata community, which left dozens dead and displaced thousands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng