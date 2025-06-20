June 14, 2025, has been declared Igbo Day in the State of North Carolina in the United States of America

Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina made the proclamation and hailed the Igbo community for contributing significantly to the state’s economy, public service, and civic life

Interestingly, Minnesota proclaimed ‘Igbo Day’ on August 10, 2022, and Texas recognised October 23 as YorubaFest Day for the Yoruba community in Dallas

The state of North Carolina in the United States of America (USA) has declared June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in recognition of the contributions of Nigeria’s south-east community.

Governor Josh Stein of North Carolina in the United States has officially declared June 14, 2025, as Igbo Day. Photo credit: @JoshStein_ Josh Stein

US state declares June 14 “Igbo Day” celebration

Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina, made the proclamation on Thursday, June 12 in a publication on the state’s official website.

As reported by The Cable, Stein noted that Igbos have lived in North Carolina for over 50 years, contributing significantly to the state’s economy, public service, and civic life.

He said members of the Igbo community in the state have excelled in the education, law, medicine, entrepreneurship, and information technology sectors, including at state and federal government positions.

Josh Stein, governor of North Carolina, hailed the Igbo in the country for their contributions to the economic development of the state. Photo credit: Intel Region

Igbo hailed for their contributions to the state

“Through their collective efforts, the Igbo community aims to inspire future generations to embrace their identity and to foster a strong sense of belonging and purpose within North Carolina,” he said.

“Igbos in North Carolina are involved in many charitable causes and have contributed to the economy; they have participated in elections and excel in various careers.

“Now, Therefore, I, Josh Stein, Governor of the State of North Carolina, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2025, as ‘Igbo Day’ in North Carolina, and commend its observance to all citizens.”

The proclamation also acknowledged the formation of the Igbo Day Festival Organisation in 2022, a non-profit set up to unite and educate families in the state about Igbo culture, music, art and traditions. The first festival was held in July 2022.

North Carolina is not the only US state to officially proclaim a day for a Nigerian ethnic group. Minnesota proclaimed ‘Igbo Day’ on August 10, 2022.

Texas has recognised October 23 as YorubaFest Day for the Yoruba community in Dallas.

