Nigerian Prophet has urged South-East leaders to unite and speak with one voice to protect the interests of the Igbo community

The Abuja-based clergy emphasizes the need for solidarity among Igbo leaders, warning of potential consequences from continued disunity

He told Legit.ng that it is important that the Igbo leaders put aside differences and work together for the common good

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Prophet Ikechukwu Samuel, an Abuja-based clergy and founder of Shiloh Word Chapel, has called on South-East leaders to unite and speak with one voice to protect the interests of the Igbo community for economic growth.

Prophet Samuel calls for unity among Igbo leaders Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Igbo unity for economic development

Samuel told Legit.ng what he perceives as a betrayal by key leaders within the Igbo community, urging swift action to avert a potential leadership crisis.

He warned that failure to support and uplift these leaders could result in severe consequences for the Igbo people, including the loss of prominent figures and prolonged suffering.

“I cry for the Igbos, why did you sell all the Josephs I sent to you? And why did you sell your last Joseph? The last Joseph will consume you all in leadership if you don't pray and get him out of the prison to the palace on time."

“Get him out alive and healthy, if not many known names will not see the promised land of the Igbos alive. I can no longer hold back this message in my spirit.”

Recounting his experience of receiving this revelation while on a prayer retreat for Shiloh Word Chapel International, Samuel highlighted the recent losses of Igbo leaders and emphasised the need for unity and self-protection among the Igbo community.

He continued:

“We lost a few so-called Igbo leaders within 21 days. From July 25 to 27, I was on the Prayer Mountain for Shiloh Word Chapel International's 13th Anniversary. Sad news came from the UK about a great friend, brother, and leader, and I cried to God, asking deeper questions in the spirit. God said, 'Vomit the message you swallowed, Samuel.' I prophesy with tears, and my heart bleeds for the Igbo people.

"Listen to me; for 30 years of my life as a prophet, from the age of 14, I have so much avoided Igbo prophecies because of the complications of our race and lack of true leadership acceptance or one voice.

"These acts stop all our Josephs sent by God to deliver us all. Finally, Igbos, arise, love yourselves again, stop spilling the blood of your innocent brothers in the eastern holy land again. Be warned. Build and restore security in your own villages.

"My Igbo brothers, listen once more. Rivers State, Kano, Abuja, and Lagos State will always make you cry. Build your own land and secure your people in love.”

"Igbo must go hashtag": Atiku tasks Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, called on President Bola Tinubu's government to take action on those behind the Igbo Must Go hashtag.

In a statement on Thursday, August 1, the PDP leader said Nigerians need to learn from the Rwanda example and resist any division move.

According to Atiku, Nigeria's Constitution gave the right to live and work anywhere to every Nigerian, and the Igbo should not be denied that fact.

