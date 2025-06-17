Pastor Paul Adefarasin voluntarily turned himself in to the Lagos State Police over a viral video showing him holding a gun-like object during a road incident

The video prompted public concern and led to an immediate investigation by the police to determine the nature of the object and Adefarasin's actions

The investigation, which began shortly after the video went viral, will aim to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and its legal implications

In a significant turn of events, renowned pastor and founder of House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has voluntarily surrendered to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters in Ikeja.

This comes after a video surfaced online, showing the pastor allegedly holding a gun-like object against another road user while driving an unregistered vehicle.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin Surrenders to Lagos Police Over Viral 'Gun' Video

Source: Instagram

Investigation commences after video goes viral

The video, which quickly went viral, raised concerns among the public, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the incident.

In the footage, Pastor Adefarasin appears to engage in a threatening confrontation with a motorist, raising questions about his actions and the object he was holding.

Revealing the recent development via X, Lagos Police said:

"Pastor Paul Adefarasin has turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja and is currently being interrogated by detectives who have commenced investigation on the case since a video surfaced online showing the pastor holding a gun-like object against another road user, while driving in an unregistered vehicle. The outcome of the investigation will be made public."

Alleged firearm: Paul Adefarsin addresses congregation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the founder and Senior Pastor of House on The Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, has continued to address the allegations levelled against him.

While some viewers believed Adefarasin flashed a firearm, others insisted it was a harmless object. In an earlier post, the pastor broke his silence, promising to give more clarity on the matter during his church service.

Fulfilling that promise, Adefarasin addressed the incident on Sunday, maintaining that he does not possess a firearm licence and did not brandish any weapon at the content creator.

