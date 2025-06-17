Approximately 200 people were killed in Yelewata, Benue, when suspected armed herders attacked the town, setting homes on fire and causing widespread devastation

Grieving residents, including Shinku Moses and Michael Ajah, shared heartbreaking stories, with Moses losing eight family members and Ajah losing 20 relatives in the attack

Despite a police response and visits by top military officials, the violence continues, leaving the community in fear, with residents frustrated by the lack of decisive government action

Benue state - In a devastating attack on Yelewata, a border town between Benue and Nasarawa states, approximately 200 people have been killed by suspected armed herders.

The assault took place around 10 pm on Friday, June 13, when the attackers stormed the community, setting homes ablaze and massacring residents.

The police confirmed that a fierce exchange of fire occurred between the attackers and security forces, leading to fatalities on both sides.

While the authorities have pledged to continue their efforts to track down the perpetrators, the violence has sparked fear and grief among the residents.

Speaking with News Central in Benue state, Shinku Moses, a resident of Yelewata, said:

"I lost eight people. Brothers, wives, and children... I am sad... I regret being alive now because I lost eight people."

Residents describe the horror as families perish in the flames

Among the many mourners, Michael Ajah shared his sorrow and frustration as he spoke about losing 20 members of his family in the attack.

"My people, my family members, they died in this house... Some died in the other store. Eight died here.

"My whole family members that died yesterday, day before yesterday, on that very day they were 20. That is my own family members," Ajah said.

Ajah further recounted how he narrowly escaped the deadly raid, saying:

"Rain started in the evening, so we entered and slept. Around 10:20, we heard gunshots at the park.

"Before we could understand what was happening, Fulani men entered the place. I heard them speak clearly from my room."

Ajah described the horrifying scenes of destruction as his stores were burned to the ground, and his family was left with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

Police respond to violence, but community remains under threat

The attack on Yelewata comes after a similar incident in Makurdi, where at least 25 people lost their lives just days earlier.

Despite the recent visit by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyode, to address the escalating violence, the bloodshed continues.

The lack of decisive action from the government has caused widespread frustration among residents, who feel abandoned in the face of relentless violence.

In response to the ongoing attacks, Benue state Police Spokesperson, DSP Udeme Edet, assured the public that security forces would continue to pursue the attackers.

However, the people of Benue remain in mourning, unsure when or if the violence will subside.

The government’s lack of a clear and immediate response has only deepened the sense of helplessness among the families affected by these horrific killings.

