Commander John Onoja Attah of the NSCDC Mining Marshals dedicated his 2025 Silent Heroes Award for Security Heroism to the leadership of Commandant General Ahmed Audi

Attah called for stronger collaboration among security agencies, ministries, and local communities to tackle economic sabotage

The award ceremony in Abuja honoured 40 unsung national figures across sectors, with Attah praised for leading high-risk operations

Abuja, FCT - Commander John Onoja Attah of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals has described his recent recognition at the 2025 Silent Heroes Awards as a reflection of the Corps’ renewed vigour under the leadership of Commandant General Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Speaking after receiving the Security Heroism Award at the ceremony held in Abuja on Saturday, June 14, Attah said the honour was symbolic of ongoing reforms in the Corps.

Commander John Onoja Attah receives the 2025 Silent Heroes Award for his leadership in tackling illegal mining across Nigeria. Photo credit: John Onoja Attah

“This recognition is not just personal; it is symbolic of the renewed energy within the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps under the visionary leadership of our Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi,” he said.

Attah dedicated the award to Audi, commending him for implementing a security architecture that has yielded visible results, particularly in curbing illegal mining across Nigeria’s mineral belts.

Attah calls for joint action against economic sabotage

The mining marshal urged enhanced collaboration across the nation’s security architecture, warning that isolated efforts would not defeat illegal mining and related economic crimes.

“The fight against illegal mining and other forms of economic sabotage requires a united front — one driven by trust, intelligence sharing, and mutual respect among all arms of our national security apparatus,” he said.

Attah also advocated for broader inclusion of local communities and development institutions in Nigeria’s security strategy, stating that grassroots involvement is essential to lasting progress.

Heroes Award highlights quiet patriots in public service

The 2025 edition of the Silent Heroes Awards spotlighted unsung Nigerians in security, governance, health, and humanitarian service whose efforts often remain behind the scenes.

Sonia Sunday Odita, project coordinator of the initiative, said the awards were designed to celebrate individuals who “defy danger, pressure, and anonymity” in their service to the nation.

“The awards remind us that patriotism isn’t always loud; sometimes it is found in the daily consistency of those who choose integrity,” she said.

Attah, speaking on behalf of the 40 honourees, praised the organisers for what he described as a transparent selection process. He extended appreciation to Commandant General Audi, the minister of interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the minister of solid minerals, Dr Dele Alake, for their support in advancing the Corps’ mission.

The event drew notable figures from Nigeria’s political, security, and development sectors. Attendees included:

Usman Ahmed Ododo, Governor of Kogi State (represented by retired Commander Jerry Omodara)

General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (represented by Rear Admiral E.O. Bankole)

Dr Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (represented by ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi)

Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology (represented by Dr Matthew Adepoju, DG of NASRDA)

Mr Tony Elumelu, Banker and Philanthropist

HRH Sir Simeon Ujah, Ejeh of Olamaboro

Notable honourees across sectors

Other awardees included:

Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano

Dr Daniel Olukoya, General Overseer, MFM

Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi State

Hon Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives

Dr Bello Matawalle, minister of defence

Prince Arthur Eze, Businessman

Engr Abubakar Momoh, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs

Dr Adedolap Fasawe, FCT Mandate Secretary for Health

Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, DG, National Identity Management Commission

Hajiya Zubaida Umar, DG, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Established in 2018, the Silent Heroes Awards aim to recognise Nigerians whose contributions, though often underreported, are vital to national development. Commander Attah has led a series of successful operations targeting illegal mining rings across mineral-rich zones — efforts that have drawn both resistance and commendation.

His recognition comes amid heightened attention to the security and economic implications of illegal mining in Nigeria.

Mining Marshals dismantle illegal mining stronghold

