President Bola Tinubu has awarded Minister of Education Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON)

Alausa, praised for his support of NADECO exiles in the 1990s, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the education sector under the Renewed Hope Agenda

The minister's reforms include free technical education, digital innovations, AI integration in schools, and policies promoting safety and inclusion

Abuja, FCT - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, June 12, conferred the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on minister of education Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, recognising both his contributions to education reform and his role in Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle.

The award was presented during the 2025 National Honours Investiture Ceremony in Abuja. Alausa is the only serving cabinet member recognised for his activism during Nigeria’s military era, a nod to his decades-long public service and reformist credentials.

Dr Maruf Alausa reaffirms his commitment to education reform as he receives the national honour. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Tinubu recognises Alausa's pro-democracy roots

Alausaa’s path to national recognition predates his ministerial role. Between 1995 and 1997, while studying medicine in the United Kingdom, he provided support to leaders of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), the pro-democracy movement that resisted military rule.

Legit.ng gathers that Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, reflecting on the era, said Alausa offered logistical support and free medical care to exiled activists during a time of political repression.

“He was one of the few individuals we relied on… provided resources and medical care for activists in exile,” Bamidele said, noting that Alausa declined earlier political appointments, including one from then-Governor Tinubu.

Minister Alausa responds, says honour a call to serve

In a statement released by his special assistant on digital communications & e-learning, Mojoyin Adebajo, Alausa expressed gratitude for the honour and reiterated his commitment to education reform.

“This prestigious recognition is not only a personal milestone but a humbling reminder of the immense responsibility we bear in service to our great nation,” he said.

He dedicated the award to educators, civil servants, and youth, pledging to continue efforts under the Renewed Hope Agenda for Education.

Alausa's reforms driving change in education

Since assuming office, Alausa has launched several major initiatives aimed at overhauling Nigeria’s education system structurally, digitally, and pedagogically.

One of his flagship policies is the provision of free education in federal and state technical colleges starting in the 2025/26 academic session. The programme includes full tuition, boarding, feeding, and a monthly stipend of ₦22,500, targeting financial barriers and promoting vocational enrolment.

The minister also introduced a new instructional model for technical education—80% practical and 20% theoretical—to better align skills training with labour market demands.

Alausa pushing for digital innovation

Under Alausa’s leadership, the education ministry has embraced digital innovation. The rollout of the Tertiary Institution Information Management System (TIIMS) has streamlined administrative processes in higher education, while the Nigeria Learning Passport now hosts over 15,000 educational resources, improving digital access for students and teachers.

Alausa also recently launched Nigeria’s first Artificial Intelligence in Education Task Force, alongside a nationwide training programme for 6,000 secondary school teachers to integrate AI in classrooms.

The minister's reforms are also data-driven. He initiated the National Education Data Initiative (NEDI), designed to consolidate fragmented education statistics and support evidence-based planning.

In response to growing concerns over school safety, Alausa implemented a national anti-bullying policy aligned with the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act and the Safe Schools Declaration.

On gender equity, he expanded the World Bank–supported AGILE programme, engaging community leaders to improve school attendance among girls, particularly in underserved regions.

Tinubu honours Kudirat Abiola, others posthumously

Meanwhile, President Tinubu also awarded posthumous National Honours to late Mrs Kudirat Abiola, late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

The recognition celebrated their roles in strengthening democracy in Nigeria. The late Mrs Kudirat Abiola, wife of the June 12, 1993, presidential election winner, Chief MKO Abiola, received the prestigious Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) award.

Her relentless fight for democracy during the military era remained a defining legacy.

