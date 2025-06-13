Nigerians have praised Education Minister Dr. Tunji Alausa after he was conferred with the CON national honour by President Tinubu as part of the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations

Alausa, the only serving minister among 102 honourees, was recognised for his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey and transformative education reforms

The minister's consistent efforts, from supporting pro-democracy movements in the 1990s to modernising Nigeria’s education system today, earned him widespread accolades

Abuja, FCT - Nigerians from across the country have taken to social media to pour encomiums on the minister of education, Dr Tunji Alausa, following the announcement of his conferment with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The award, announced as part of the 2025 Democracy Day National Honours, recognises outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s democratic evolution, with a focus on individuals who played pivotal roles in the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993, election.

Dr. Tunji Alausa receives the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) honour during the 2025 Democracy Day ceremony in Abuja. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Dr. Alausa’s recognition is particularly significant as he is the only serving minister on the list of 102 awardees — a gesture many Nigerians see as a powerful endorsement of his legacy both as a pro-democracy advocate and a reform-driven public servant.

Alausa's pro-democracy efforts

In the 1990s, Alausa was known for his support of NADECO exiles and pro-democracy voices during Nigeria’s military era. In his response to the honour, Alausa expressed gratitude to the President and reaffirmed his commitment to bold education reform, describing the award as a "humbling reminder of the immense responsibility we bear in service to our great nation".

Since assuming office, Dr. Alausa has introduced free technical education, spearheaded digital innovation and AI integration in schools, and championed inclusive, safety-conscious policies that have drawn applause from stakeholders across the board.

Alausa's CON honour: Nigerians react

The announcement of the national award has attracted reactions from political associates, academics and everyday Nigerians who praised the minister’s humility, vision, and service to the nation.

Some have taken to X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram to applaud the minister’s honour and his visible transformation of the education sector.

“You are the only serving minister conferred with this national honour. This indeed shows how much you have accomplished and contributed to democracy. Congratulations sir," Abu Hamdalat wrote while congratulating the minister.

“Where many seem more invested in optics than outcomes, @DrTunjiAlausa reminds us that substance still matters. That competence still counts. And that, occasionally, the system does recognise those who roll up their sleeves and actually do the work. #AlausaEdReform”, Adewumi Collins posted.

Olakisuke wrote:

“Congratulations to the honourable minister of @NigEducation @DrTunjiAlausa for being honoured with the award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the president.”

Ola Bankole posted:

"A major reason for this national honour is because of @DrTunjiAlausa’s support for democracy during the military regime in Nigeria. A truly earned national honour. Dr Tunji Alausa, CON. It certainly has a nice ring to it!”

“Now we see it—good national service truly pays! @DrTunjiAlausa calls Tinubu’s CON honour more than a medal, but a national call to arms for bold education reform. He dedicates it to teachers, civil servants, and youth shaping Nigeria’s future," Dr Uzo Dan Macaulay said.

Kemisola Adekunle said:

“An honour well-deserved and diligently earned. Your good work in the education sector and the ministry has received the acknowledgement it deserves through your relentless efforts. I raise a glass to celebrate you, sir.”

Omolara Ibrahim said:

“This is well deserved! It is glaring the reforms @DrTunjiAlausa is embarking on at @NigEducation are yielding results. We know the President has a penchant for putting round pegs in round holes. Forward ever!”

Lekan Adigun said:

“Congratulations to @DrTunjiAlausa, Minister of Education on your well-deserved National Honour. It means your hard work and commitment didn’t go unnoticed. Well done sir.”

Dr. Tunji Alausa’s national honour comes amid widespread praise for his impactful leadership in Nigeria’s education sector, marked by increased funding, digital literacy drives, and teacher retraining programmes. His role in the launch of the TVET initiative and contributions to the Renewed Hope education reforms have further cemented his status as a top performer in the Tinubu administration. Alausa’s recognition also highlights his enduring pro-democracy legacy, symbolising a blend of past political struggles and forward-looking educational transformation.

Tinubu honours Kudirat Abiola, others posthumously

Meanwhile, President Tinubu also awarded posthumous National Honours to late Mrs Kudirat Abiola, late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.

The recognition celebrated their roles in strengthening democracy in Nigeria. The late Mrs Kudirat Abiola, wife of the June 12, 1993, presidential election winner, Chief MKO Abiola, received the prestigious Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) award.

Her relentless fight for democracy during the military era remained a defining legacy.

