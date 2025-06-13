Simon Guobadia may lose a chunk of his wealth as a US court prepares to enforce a prenuptial agreement signed with his estranged wife and RHOA star Porsha Williams.

Reality TV star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia in February 2024, barely over a year into their marriage, after accusing him of failing to uphold their marital agreement

The businessman’s legal woes worsened after being detained by ICE, delaying proceedings, but he is now back in Nigeria while facing a court decision

Nigerian businessman and entrepreneur Simon Guobadia is reportedly set to lose a significant chunk of his wealth following a messy divorce battle with American reality TV star Porsha Williams.

Guobadia, 61, and Williams, 43, tied the knot in November 2022.

However, just 15 months later, Williams filed for divorce in February 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and revealing that their marriage had broken down beyond repair.

Nigerian Simon Guobadia loses divorce battle with RHOA star Porsha Williams. Photo: @porsha4real/IG

Source: Getty Images

According to reports by US Weekly, the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement before their wedding.

The terms of that agreement are now being enforced in court, forcing Guobadia to split the equity of his $7 million pre-marital home in Atlanta with Williams.

He is also expected to settle significant debts and pay for various expenses that benefit his estranged wife.

Why Porsha Walked Away

Porsha Williams, best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, reportedly left the show before their marriage, allegedly based on Guobadia’s influence.

In the legal filings, Guobadia blames Williams’ “misrepresentations” about leaving the reality show as a major reason why he agreed to the prenup in the first place.

However, the court seems poised to uphold the agreement regardless of those claims.

ICE Arrest and Delays

Adding to the chaos, Guobadia was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which led to multiple postponements in the court proceedings.

He has since returned to Nigeria, but his absence in the U.S. hasn’t stopped the wheels of justice from turning.

Observers say the case highlights the importance of legal foresight in high-profile marriages, especially when large estates and international movements are involved.

See Posrsha's Instagram page:

Reality TV star Porsha Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia in February 2024, barely over a year into their marriage. Photo: @porsha4real/IG

Source: Getty Images

Guobadia's struggles with ICE

Legit.ng earlier reported that Simon Guobadia was detained by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in March. According to reports from Us Weekly, the US Department of Homeland Security records show that Guobadia is being held at the Stewart Detention Centre in Lumpkin, Georgia.

Guobadia’s detainment came amid President Donald Trump’s heavy clampdown on illegal immigrants and mass deportation exercise. Simon Guobadia reportedly went from Nigeria to America in 1982 and was declared deportable in 1985 after allegedly overstaying his visa.

Atlanta’s WSB TV2 reported that Guobadia went back to America in 1986 and once again overstayed his work visa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng