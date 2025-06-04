A Babcock University student has been dismissed from the private tertiary institution over a “gross violation of university rules”

The Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state-based university accused the student, Oladipupo Siwajuola, of being involved in fetish practices, drug peddling, impersonation, and dishonesty.

According to Babcock University, the student confessed that he purchased a black soap from a traditional herbalist for N100,000 for the ‘Yahoo Yahoo Plus’ scheme

Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state - Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun state, has dismissed a student, Oladipupo Siwajuola, who went missing some months ago over fetish practices, drug peddling, impersonation, and dishonesty.

Siwajuola disappeared from campus in early May 2025 and became a trending topic after his mother took to social media alleging that the university failed to protect her son.

The university’s Director of Marketing and Communication, Dr. Joshua Suleiman, said Siwajuola disguised himself in a hoodie and sneaked out through the university’s teaching hospital gate on April 28, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Suleiman made this known in an official statement released on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

According to the statement, Siwajuola’s father returned to campus on May 15, 2025, after which the Security Services Department invited him for a formal debrief.

The student reportedly confessed to several acts of misconduct in his voluntary written statement.

“Among them was the purchase of black soap from a traditional herbalist for N100,000, which contradicted his mother’s earlier claim that she had given it to him to treat a skin condition.

“Siwajuola admitted that the soap was intended for ritual purposes, as part of a ‘Yahoo Yahoo Plus’ scheme, a slang term for internet fraud mixed with fetish practices.

“He revealed that he was engaging in fetish practices in an attempt to get rich quickly.

“He also confessed to drug peddling, borrowing N500,000 from an online loan app to fund gambling, and impersonating another student to open a bank account,”

Babcock University denies student went missing on campus

Recall that Babcock University debunked claims by a parent that her son, Oladipupo Siwajuola, went missing on campus, stating he left without proper clearance.

The school accused Mrs. Fijabi of spreading misleading social media claims and obstructing internal monitoring by asking roommates not to report his absence.

Now considering legal action, the university says the case has been handed over to the police, and disciplinary measures will follow for those involved.

