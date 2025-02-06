The move to establish Shari'ah Courts in Yorubaland has been rejected by the foremost Islamic scholar Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Al-Ilory

Al-Ilory in an interview claimed that the renewed calls for Shari'ah Courts in Yorubaland have some political and personal motives by some people and are not based on genuine religious concerns

He stressed that the call was rejected in 1978 by Islamic Scholars in the Southwest when it was fronted by the late Chief M.K.O Abiola

Sheikh Muhammed Habibullah Adam Al-Ilory, the Director of the Arabic and Islamic Training Centre (Markaz) and founder of the Markaz University College, has kicked against the renewed agitation for the creation of Shari'ah Courts in parts of Yorubaland.

The cleric noted that the demands, which have created controversies in the southwest recently, even beyond the Muslim community, were influenced by some political motives and self-interest, far from genuine religious concerns.

Nigerians reject Shari'ah court in Yorubaland

Some Nigerians have recently taken to their social media to express their different reactions to the news of the scheduled inauguration of a Sharia Court in Oyo State. The controversies came following a flyer on social media announcing the event to be organised by the Oyo chapter of the Supreme Council for Shari'ah in Nigeria.

The Tribune reported that while the move was welcomed by some Nigerians, others strongly kicked against the creation of Sharia Courts in Yorubaland.

However, Sheikh Habbibullah stressed that the practice of Shari'ah has a part of the Muslims in Yorubaland, even before the advent of the colonialists, and has remained within the existing customary court framework. He then questioned the motive behind the renewed call and noted that it lacked the sincerity of Islamic practice, rather for political and personal ambitions.

Why Shari'ah court not good in Yorubalandis

AI-Ilory stressed that because of the religious diversity in the Southwest region, where Christians, Muslims and traditional religions co-exist, the constitution did not give formal recognition to Sharia law as it did in the northern part of Nigeria.

He further explained that Customary Courts were then established with consideration for the religious and cultural needs of various groups in Yorubaland. The Customary Courts have representatives from Islam, Christianity and traditional beliefs, and adjudicate cases based on religious perspectives.

The Islamic scholar recalled that a similar call was first made in 1978 while the Nigerian constitution was being drafted ahead of the Second Republic. He noted that the late Chief M.K.O Abiola advocated for the inclusion of the Shari'ah Court in the constitution but prominent scholars, including Sheikh Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory.

MURIC speaks on Shari'ah Court

Legit.ng earlier reported that MURIC has alleged that some faceless persons in the southwest are threatening Muslims in the region over the controversies on the creation of the Shari'ah court.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group's executive director, maintained that some threats have been made in articles and videos on social media.

Akintola then called on the presidency, DG of the DSS and the IGP to ensure that a religious crisis did not arise from the president's region.

