Peter Obi accused President Tinubu’s administration of being hypocritical, focusing more on political manoeuvring than addressing Nigeria's economic and security challenges

Obi highlighted the country’s worsening poverty, deteriorating healthcare, and rising hunger, stressing that less than 10% of primary healthcare centres are functioning

Obi criticised the rising national debt, corruption, and unfulfilled campaign promises, urging President Tinubu to engage directly with Nigerians and prioritise economic and security reforms

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has launched a scathing critique of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

More specifically, the Anambra state governor accused the Tinubu's government of being hypocritical and more focused on political manoeuvring than addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigeria.

Obi made these remarks during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, as the country marked Democracy Day on June 12.

Obi questions Tinubu’s commitment to democracy

In his address, Obi began by paying tribute to the late MKO Abiola, acknowledging his sacrifices for Nigeria's return to democracy.

However, Obi swiftly pivoted to criticising the current state of the nation, stating,

"It is deeply troubling that under the current administration, Nigeria cannot be said to be in a democracy, even though the current president was part of the struggle to bring back democracy."

The former governor of Anambra state voiced his concerns about the state of the economy and security, describing the current climate as "depressing" and "at an all-time low."

He highlighted the increasing poverty rate, which he claimed had escalated from 38.9% in 2023 to 54% today, Vanguard reported.

A nation in distress: Obi highlights key issues

Obi pointed to various indicators of Nigeria’s struggles under the Tinubu administration, emphasising the crumbling state of essential services.

He also discussed the growing hunger crisis, noting that many Nigerians are unable to afford basic food items, leading to an alarming increase in "professional begging."

Obi cited a report from the World Health Organisation, revealing that over 20 million Nigerians are suffering from mental health issues, attributing this to the worsening economic conditions.

Obi speaks on corruption and rising debt under Tinubu's watch

Obi was equally critical of the administration's fiscal management, particularly its rising national debt, Channels reported.

"The government has borrowed so much money that Nigeria’s debt is now N188 trillion," he stated.

He added:

"Yet such monies have not been used to better the lot of the people. Corruption is now at an all-time high, with the national assembly blatantly padding the 2025 budget."

Obi also addressed the energy sector, stating that Nigerians are now paying more tariffs but continue to face power shortages.

He reminded the public of Tinubu's campaign promise:

"If he didn’t give Nigerians power in four years, they should not vote for him for a second term."

He argued that this promise had clearly not been fulfilled.

Obi calls for direct engagement with Nigerians

Obi called for greater transparency and for President Tinubu to focus on the rule of law.

He suggested that the president engage directly with citizens rather than relying on “governance by remote control.”

"If he spends the same amount of time going round Nigeria, he would have seen the suffering," Obi said.

The former candidate also urged the president to tackle Nigeria's insecurity issues head-on, saying that restoring safety would allow farmers to return to their fields, which is crucial for the country’s economic recovery.

Obi urges action to support manufacturing and agriculture

Obi concluded his speech by urging Nigerians to hold onto hope and continue to support the nation in these challenging times.

"The president must help manufacturers reduce the cost of production to ensure that production thrives," he said.

In a direct challenge to President Tinubu’s administration, Obi’s message on Democracy Day served as a call for change, urging the government to act swiftly to address the growing issues of poverty, insecurity, and economic mismanagement in the country.

