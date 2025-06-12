Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has lamented the decline in democratic values in the country

Like Atiku, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, decried that Nigeria can no longer be described as a democratic nation

Atiku and Obi's comments came amid President Bola Tinubu's message on Democracy Day as the country marked its 26 years of democratic system

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have criticised President Bola Tinubu, stating that Nigeria is at its lowest point in its democratic history.

The former vice president, in his Democracy Day message on Thursday, June 12, lamented that the country was not experiencing a true democratic system, but a system of domination.

Atiku Abubakar and Peer Obi criticise President Bola Tinubu's government Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why Nigeria celebrates democracy day on June 12

Recall that the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, officially recognised June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria and also recognised late MKO Abiola as the winner of the June 12, 1993 election, which has been adjudged as the freest and fairest election in Nigeria's history. The 2025 Democracy Day marked 26 years of uninterrupted democracy in Nigeria.

However, the former vice president lamented the current democratic situation in Nigeria, adding that the June 12 achievements were the result of a great struggle. He lamented that such progress, which began in 1999, is waning gradually.

Atiku stressed that the gain was achieved thirty-two years ago, recalling how the development became a beacon of hope for all African countries as they turned to Nigeria, saying, "hope that Nigeria would rise as a beacon of liberty, justice, and self-determination."

Peter Obi speaks on June 12 celebration

On his part, Obi, who served as a two-term governor of Anambra State, lamented the state of democracy in the country, adding that Nigeria no longer qualified to be called a democratic nation.

According to The Punch, Obi lamented that the major elements of democracy are absent in Tinubu's administration. Obi argued that democracy is said to be a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Yet, none of these three measures exist in our democracy today.”

The former governor also lamented that the current electoral process in Nigeria is faulty, adding that requirements and rules are often violated by participants.

Speaking on the importance of the June 12 celebration of democratic struggle in Nigeria, the Labour Party chieftain expressed worry that Nigeria, under the Tinubu administration, is experiencing an erosion of democratic values in the last two years.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi say Nigeria's democratic values waning under the administration of President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @PeterObi, @atiku, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku's ally speaks on dumping PDP

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP chieftain and former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has hinted at the possibility of him dumping the PDP for the APC.

Showunmi's comment followed his visit to President Bola Tinubu at his residence in Lagos on Sunday, June 8.

The PDP chieftain maintained that if he had to support the president in the 2027 election, he would not hesitate to join his ruling party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng