In a tragic twist of events, an operative of the Osun State Amotekun Corps, Sheriff Ogundiran, collapsed and passed away in his home while preparing for work on Wednesday, June 11

The Osun State Amotekun Corps announced his death and noted that Ogundiran, who served as the Provost of the B Division at the Ila-Orangun Command, was a disciplined officer

The Corps assured that Ogundiran’s legacy would be honoured and that his family would receive the necessary support during this difficult time

Osun state - On Thursday, June 12, an operative of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Sheriff Ogundiran, reportedly collapsed in his house while preparing for work and was confirmed dead minutes later.

Osun Amotekun mourns officer who slumped, died

The spokesperson for the Osun Amotekun Corps, Yusuf Idowu, announced this during an interview with The Punch on Thursday, June 12.

He explained that Ogundiran suddenly fell ill and could not be revived.

According to Idowu, Ogundiran, who until his death served as the Provost of the B Division at the Ila-Orangun Command, noted that the death left a profound void within the Corps and the larger security community in Osun state.

In a condolence message signed by the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Mr. Adekunle Omoyele, the organisation condoled the late Ogundiran’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community of Ila-Orangun.

Describing the deceased as a disciplined, loyal, and tireless operative, Omoyele further said:

“During his time with us, Sheriff distinguished himself with admirable professionalism, bravery, and an unmatched commitment to duty. He played a pivotal role in maintaining peace and order in Ila-Orangun and beyond. His legacy will forever be etched in the history of the Osun Amotekun Corps.”

The Corps Commander subsequently reaffirmed the Osun Amotekun’s commitment to honouring the memory of fallen officers by upholding the values and standards they lived and worked for.

He assured that appropriate support would be extended to the family of the late officer.

