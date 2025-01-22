The Amotekun Corps has deployed over 2,000 operatives across South-West Nigeria to combat banditry and criminal activities in forested areas

Ogun, Osun, and Oyo states are spearheading recruitment efforts, with additional personnel and resources dedicated to bolstering security operations

Amotekun commanders seek federal approval for advanced weaponry and tracking technology to enhance their ability to fight organized crime effectively

The Amotekun Corps, a regional security outfit in South-West Nigeria, has deployed over 2,000 personnel to tackle banditry and other criminal activities plaguing the region's forests.

This strategic move follows rising concerns over the influx of criminals from Sahel countries and other regions into South-West Nigeria.

Amotekun vows to bring in more recruits

Commanders from various states confirmed that more personnel would be recruited to strengthen operations under the South-West Security Network.

Ogun and Osun states lead the effort, with plans to recruit an additional 1,000 personnel each, while Oyo State recently added 480 rangers to its force in October.

Speaking on the development, Ondo State Amotekun Corps Commander, Adetunji Adeleye, emphasized the corps' resolve to flush out criminals.

“The Amotekun rangers are already in the forests to evict bandits who may want to use our forests as hideouts. There is no room for bandits in Ondo State,” he stated.

Adeleye also appealed for support in acquiring advanced technology for tracking and intelligence gathering.

Over 1000 personnel deployed in Ogun

Similarly, the Ogun Amotekun Commander, Brig. Gen. Alade Adedigba (retd.), revealed that over 1,000 operatives had been dispatched to the state's forests.

Governor Dapo Abiodun has directed the recruitment of an additional 1,000 personnel to bolster the corps' effectiveness.

In Osun State, Commander Adekunle Omoyele highlighted plans to recruit 1,000 new personnel, complementing the existing 320 operatives.

He called for legislative support to enable the corps to bear sophisticated arms, arguing that criminals often carry dangerous weapons.

Oyo State Commandant, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), disclosed that the state's 480 forest rangers have been deployed across 25 local government areas to combat banditry and kidnapping.

He noted ongoing efforts to secure approval for the use of sophisticated weapons, stressing the need for legislative amendments to address constitutional constraints.

Ekiti tightens security as bandit's threat grows

The Ekiti State Amotekun Commander, Brig. Gen. Olu Adewa (retd.), expressed eagerness for more personnel recruitment, citing the state's unique security challenges and financial capacity.

Ekiti's Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, detailed the state's investment in technology and collaboration with conventional and local security agencies.

He lauded initiatives such as the Agro Rangers and Peace Corps, which enhance security across farm settlements and remote areas.

National data underscores the urgency of these measures. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigerians paid N2.23 trillion in ransom between May 2023 and April 2024, with the South-West recording 6.9 million crime incidents during the period.

Amotekun commanders across the region reiterated their commitment to addressing these challenges, urging the federal government to approve the use of advanced weaponry and technology to enhance their operational efficiency.

Amotekun faces deadly 7-man Delta gang

Legit.ng had earlier reported that attempts by a deadly seven-man gang from Delta state to rob three banks in Ondo state had been foiled by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps.

The gang had lodged at a house in the Irele community from where they planned to rob the three banks and kidnap a businessman in the state.

