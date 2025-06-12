The National Assembly has formally declared June 12 as the official day for the President of Nigeria to deliver an address to a joint session of the legislature

NASS made the declaration during the 26th Democracy Day anniversary held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja

During a special session on Thursday, June 12, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the decision following a motion raised by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The National Assembly on Thursday, formally adopted "June 12" as the day for the President of Nigeria to address a joint session of the legislature.

National Assembly announced June 12 as the official annual presidential address day. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

June 12 adopted as presidential day of address

The decision was taken on Thursday, during the commemoration of the 26th Democracy Day anniversary session at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a commemorative address to lawmakers.

Presiding over the joint session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the formalisation of the date following a motion raised by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Channels TV reported.

“Mr President, in the eloquent speech by the Honourable Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, he raised a motion that June 12 should be formalised as the Presidential Day of Address to the joint session of the National Assembly. I hereby put the question,” Akpabio said, drawing responses from the floor.

“Those in support of the motion, moved and seconded, say ‘Aye’; those against say ‘Nay’. The ‘Ayes’ have it,” he ruled.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio declared June 12 as presidential address day during a joint session attended by President Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Presidential address day declared in presence of Tinubu

Addressing President Tinubu directly, Akpabio added:

“Mr President, that is the motion of the National Assembly, done in your presence. Mr Speaker, the statistics do not lie—we are quite happy with the data you rolled out and the House that we all run”.

The Senate had earlier, on June 10, hinted at plans to institutionalise the annual presidential address on June 12, given its historic significance.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele confirmed that a bill to that effect was in the works.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu cancelled the previously scheduled nationwide broadcast in commemoration of Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day anniversary.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 11, the Director of Information and Public Relations, Segun Imohiosen, attributed the change to President Tinubu’s scheduled attendance at a joint session of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12.

He added that the President would instead deliver his Democracy Day address directly from the National Assembly chambers.

Read more about June 12 here:

Ex-Senate President Saraki storms NASS

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki confirmed his attendance at the National Assembly's joint session to mark Nigeria's 26th Democracy Day.

President Bola Tinubu had cancelled his scheduled nationwide broadcast for June 12, opting to deliver his Democracy Day address from the National Assembly.

As heightened security surrounds NASS, Nigerians express mixed reactions to Saraki’s return and Tinubu's direct address, with some celebrating the return of democratic principles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng