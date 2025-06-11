The movement will hold peaceful protests across 20 states on June 12, calling for better governance, accountability, and action against insecurity and economic hardship

Demonstrations will occur in key cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City, with the movement demanding government accountability for worsening insecurity and poverty in Nigeria

Police in Lagos, Ogun, and Niger states have increased security ahead of the protests, while human rights groups urge restraint and the protection of peaceful demonstrators’ rights

Ahead of Nigeria’s June 12 Democracy Day, the #TakeItBackMovement has announced plans for a nationwide protest, targeting President Bola Tinubu’s administration over what it describes as rising hardship, insecurity, and a shrinking civic space.

The movement’s organisers have disclosed a list of locations across the country where demonstrators are expected to gather.

A massive protest is set to take place on June 12 in 20 states across Nigeria, with Nigerians leading the charge. Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

The protest is set to coincide with Nigeria’s Democracy Day, which commemorates the 1993 election won by Moshood Abiola, a pivotal moment in the country’s political history.

Legit.ng reports that this year marks the 26th anniversary of uninterrupted democratic rule.

Juwon Sanyaolu, the national coordinator of the movement, emphasised that the protests are a direct response to the worsening living conditions and the lack of effective government action.

“We are taking to the streets on June 12 to demand good governance, accountability, and action against insecurity,” he said.

Protest locations and schedule

The #TakeItBackMovement has planned rallies in at least 20 states, with specific locations and times for each. Key cities include:

Abuja: Eagle Square, 8:00 a.m.

Lagos: Four locations, including Badagry, Maryland, Agbara, and Toll Gate, all starting at 7:00 a.m.

Ondo: Cathedral Junction, Akure, 8:00 a.m.

Benin City: Museum Ground, Edo State, 9:00 a.m.

Niger state: Gida Matasa, 8:00 a.m.

Yobe State: Maiduguri Bypass Roundabout, 7:30 a.m.

Oyo State: Mokola Roundabout, 8:00 a.m.

Sanyaolu also mentioned that multiple locations in Delta state, including Amukpe Roundabout and Warri’s DSC Roundabout, will host protests, as well as other locations in Bauchi, Osogbo, and Borno.

The movement has made it clear that this protest is a peaceful demonstration, emphasising their right to express grievances under the Nigerian Constitution.

Call for government accountability

Sanyaolu outlined the primary demands of the movement, which include a call for better governance, improved security, and immediate attention to economic hardships affecting millions of Nigerians.

The movement referenced reports, such as one by Amnesty International, which estimated that over 10,000 Nigerians have died as a result of insecurity under the current administration.

“The government must be held accountable for the growing insecurity and economic challenges. More than 133 million Nigerians live in poverty, and millions more have been displaced due to violence and insecurity," Sanyaolu stressed.

Security preparations as protests approach

As the protests draw near, security agencies have intensified their presence in key areas. The Lagos, Ogun, and Niger state Police Commands have stepped up measures to ensure law and order during the event.

Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, said that anti-riot and regular police officers would be deployed to vulnerable locations, including the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and Freedom Park in Ojota, Lagos.

Fayoade reassured the public that the police were proactive in their approach and aimed to avoid any potential disturbances during the protests.

“While we are not anticipating any breakdown of law and order, we must ensure public safety,” he said.

Past protests and police response

Recent protests in Nigeria have often been met with heavy security responses. In August 2024, protests triggered by Tinubu’s economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidies, led to multiple casualties and arrests.

Sanyaolu warned that this protest would also be a test of the government’s commitment to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, Vanguard reported.

“We will not be intimidated. The government must recognise the rights of Nigerians to peacefully protest and demand justice without fear of violent retaliation," he said.

Police actions in various states

A nationwide protest will be held on June 12 in 20 states, as Nigerians stand united in their call for change. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

While the Lagos State Police Command did not follow through with a planned meeting with protest organisers, they have maintained that security will be in place.

Organisers, however, expressed frustration over the lack of dialogue, with Comrade Hassan Soweto stating that the police failed to honour their invitation for a physical meeting.

In contrast, police in Ogun and Adamawa states have stated that they have not received official communication regarding the planned protest but have made preparations in case of demonstrations, Daily Trust reported.

Human Rights Writers Association warns police

Human rights groups, including the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), have called for restraint in handling peaceful demonstrators. HURIWA’s Emmanuel Onwubiko condemned the use of excessive force against protesters, highlighting previous instances of police brutality during demonstrations.

“Protesters have the right to peaceful assembly, and it is unacceptable that they are treated as criminals,” Onwubiko said, urging the police to protect rather than intimidate protesters.

The group also called on President Tinubu to ensure that the security forces respect constitutional rights and avoid using lethal force against peaceful protesters.

Atiku reacts to Yusuf, Sowore's arrest

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has sharply criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu's administration for what he describes as a 'concerted campaign to silence dissenting voices' in Nigeria.

Atiku’s comments come on the heels of the recent arrests of prominent opposition figures, including activist and journalist Omoyele Sowore, and Professor Usman Yusuf, a vocal critic of the current government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng