Security operatives have been stationed at all main entry points leading to the National Assembly

The increased security presence is due to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Democracy Day speech at the Chambers

The security operatives limited entry into the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, 2025

FCT, Abuja - Security has been heightened in and around the National Assembly complex in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja ahead of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech.

President Tinubu is expected to deliver his June 12 broadcast to the joint session of the National Assembly at 12 p.m. in commemoration of Democracy Day.

A combined team of security operatives, including personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have been stationed at all main entry points leading to the National Assembly.

As reported by The Guardian, routine security checks at the gates were intensified, with vehicular movement closely monitored and restricted.

The security operatives also limited entry into the National Assembly complex. They also provide special accreditation arrangements to journalists, security agents, and members of staff who would be on duty.

This development follows Tinubu’s decision to cancel his previously scheduled national broadcast slated for 7 a.m. today, Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The Director of Information and Public Relations in the Presidency, Segun Imohiosen, said Tinubu will deliver his Democracy Day address directly from the National Assembly.

“Due to H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been cancelled.

“President Bola Ahmed will deliver his address from the National Assembly. All other plans are in order as announced earlier.”

The 2025 Democracy Day marks Nigeria's 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance since the end of military rule in 1999.

It also represents the third Democracy Day celebration under the Tinubu administration since assuming office on May 29, 2023.

June 12: Protesters mobilise against Tinubu at National Assembly

Recall that the Take It Back Movement moved its protest against President Tinubu's administration to the National Assembly in Abuja.

The protest is expected to draw participants from various civil society groups to campaign against economic hardship on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

The organisers described Tinubu’s government as “two years of misrule, hardship, and insecurity”.

June 12: Nigerians declare protest against hardship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the movement will hold peaceful protests across 20 states on June 12, calling for better governance, accountability, and action against insecurity and economic hardship.

Demonstrations will occur in key cities like Abuja, Lagos, and Benin City, with the movement demanding government accountability for worsening insecurity and poverty in Nigeria.

Police in Lagos, Ogun, and Niger states have increased security ahead of the protests, while human rights groups urge restraint and the protection of peaceful demonstrators’ rights.

