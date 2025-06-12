Former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki confirmed his attendance at the National Assembly's joint session to mark Nigeria's 26th Democracy Day

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled his scheduled nationwide broadcast for June 12, opting to deliver his Democracy Day address from the National Assembly

As heightened security surrounds NASS, Nigerians express mixed reactions to Saraki’s return and Tinubu's direct address, with some celebrating the return of democratic principles

FCT, Abuja - Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has made a return to the National Assembly (NASS) Complex ahead of Nigeria's 26th Democracy Day anniversary. Saraki, who had been invited by the Speaker to attend the joint session marking the occasion, confirmed his attendance in a statement.

He added that he would be participating in the session that would commemorate the country’s democratic journey.

Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President, has arrived at the National Assembly. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Facebook

Saraki, who led the Senate from 2015 to 2019, is attending the session as part of the activities marking June 12, a day traditionally observed as Democracy Day in Nigeria.

He expressed his excitement over the invitation and reiterated his commitment to the country’s democratic principles.

President Tinubu cancels broadcast, to address NASS directly

In related news, it was revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had cancelled his previously scheduled nationwide broadcast for June 12, 2025. Instead, he is set to deliver his Democracy Day address directly from the National Assembly chambers.

Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information and Public Relations, issued a statement on Wednesday, June 11, confirming that the change was due to the President’s scheduled attendance at the National Assembly’s joint session.

“Due to President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled attendance at the National Assembly Joint Session, the Presidential National Broadcast on June 12 has been cancelled. President Tinubu will deliver his address from the National Assembly,” Imohiosen said.

The move to address the nation from the National Assembly aligns with the theme of the event, which highlights 26 years of democratic governance in Nigeria.

Public reactions to Saraki's invitation

Nigerians via X have expressed mixed reactions to Saraki's return to the National Assembly and President Tinubu’s decision to address the nation from there.

Many have praised Saraki for his role in upholding democratic principles during his tenure as Senate President.

One social media user, @Abdyekeen_Bash, commended Saraki’s return to the National Assembly as a guest speaker, stating,

"Your Excellency Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s return to the NASS as a guest speaker to mark the occasion of Nigeria’s Democracy Day shows you upheld democratic principles and protected it with full sense of responsibility. I wish you a happy speech delivery, Sir..."

@Udoka62782315 said:

"What are you going there to contribute to, Or are you just going to get to smile and eat and drink."

@dadaojames said:

"Good to know you will honour the invitation. Our Democracy will survive. Irrespective of political affiliation, the unity of our dear country must be upheld,"

June 12: Tight security at NASS

With the high-profile events surrounding Democracy Day, there have been heightened security measures around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Authorities are ensuring that the proceedings run smoothly and securely, with police and security forces on high alert to maintain public order.

See the video:

Protesters mobilise against Tinubu at NASS

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Take It Back Movement is set to clash with security operatives at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu prepares to address the nation from the legislative headquarters.

President Tinubu will address a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives after cancelling the previously scheduled nationwide broadcast in commemoration of Nigeria’s 26th Democracy Day anniversary on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

