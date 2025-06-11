US Embassy in Nigeria to Observe Democracy Day 2025 on June 12, Closes Offices
- In preparation for Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos have announced a temporary closure
- The decision, officially confirmed via the embassy’s X account on June 11, highlights the significance of the national holiday
- Normal consular services are expected to resume after the observance
In recognition of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos confirmed their closure on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The announcement was made via the embassy’s official X account on June 11.
The embassy’s post stated:
“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in observance of Nigeria’s Democracy Day.”
Nigeria’s Democracy Day observance.
Democracy Day is celebrated annually in Nigeria on June 12 to honour the country’s transition to democratic governance.
It marks the anniversary of the historic 1993 elections, widely regarded as a turning point in Nigeria’s political history.
The temporary closure of U.S. diplomatic offices in Abuja and Lagos aligns with previous observances of national holidays in Nigeria.
Normal operations are expected to resume on Friday, June 13, 2025.
This brief disruption in consular services underscored the U.S. government’s recognition of Nigeria’s national commemoration, reinforcing diplomatic ties between both nations.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.