In preparation for Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos have announced a temporary closure

The decision, officially confirmed via the embassy’s X account on June 11, highlights the significance of the national holiday

Normal consular services are expected to resume after the observance

In recognition of Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja and the Consulate General in Lagos confirmed their closure on Thursday, June 12, 2025. The announcement was made via the embassy’s official X account on June 11.

The embassy’s post stated:

“The U.S. Embassy in Abuja and Consulate General in Lagos will be closed on Thursday, June 12, 2025 in observance of Nigeria’s Democracy Day.”

US Embassy in Nigeria to Observe Democracy Day 2025 on June 12, Closes Offices. Photo credit: USinNigeria/X

Source: Twitter

Nigeria’s Democracy Day observance.

Democracy Day is celebrated annually in Nigeria on June 12 to honour the country’s transition to democratic governance.

It marks the anniversary of the historic 1993 elections, widely regarded as a turning point in Nigeria’s political history.

The temporary closure of U.S. diplomatic offices in Abuja and Lagos aligns with previous observances of national holidays in Nigeria.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Friday, June 13, 2025.

This brief disruption in consular services underscored the U.S. government’s recognition of Nigeria’s national commemoration, reinforcing diplomatic ties between both nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng