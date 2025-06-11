Dele Momodu raised concerns over the state of Nigeria's democracy, warning that the country is heading back to civilian dictatorship

Momodu blamed Nyesom Wike for causing turmoil within the PDP, criticising his control over the party and the crisis in Rivers state

Momodu warned Nigeria is dangerously moving towards autocracy and criticised both the PDP and Wike for actions that hinder democratic progress

Dele Momodu, a two-term presidential aspirant and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised serious concerns about the state of Nigeria’s democracy.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Wednesday, June 11, Momodu warned that Nigeria’s democracy is in peril and the country is slipping back into a civilian dictatorship.

His comments come at a time when Nigeria is preparing to mark Democracy Day.

“I’m very happy that today coincides with the lead-up to June 12 (Democracy Day), so that if we still have any iota of conscience left, we’ll realise we have damaged this democracy,” Momodu said.

He emphasised that the country, on the eve of June 12, is nearly back under civilian dictators who are indifferent to the needs and opinions of Nigerians.

Blaming elected officials for damaging democracy

Momodu expressed disappointment with both elected officials and federal government institutions for ignoring the people, Punch reported.

He accused the current leaders of treating Nigerians with disdain, highlighting their boldness in disregarding the concerns of the citizens.

“We’ve damaged this democracy, and I hope we’ve not damaged it beyond repair because the audacity, the effrontery of this set of politicians, whether in the executive, legislature, or local government, is totally unbelievable,” he stated.

He also pointed out the paradox of the situation, claiming that the very people who fought for Nigeria's democracy during the June 12 struggle would be heartbroken if they could see the state of affairs today.

“All those who suffered for this democracy, especially those who are now in heaven—if they can see us, they would be crying,” he remarked, reflecting on the significant sacrifices made in the fight for democracy.

Momodu criticises Wike’s influence over PDP

On the crisis within the PDP, Momodu blamed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for causing turmoil in the party.

He described Wike’s actions as a “coup” against the PDP and accused him of dictating the direction of the party, including the positioning of the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“It sounds ridiculous that one man, who should be busy in Abuja, is dictating where the PDP presidential ticket should go in 2027.

“Where was Wike during the June 12 struggle? Who knew him then? But today, he speaks as if he’s the founding father of Nigeria," Momodu said.

Momodu also lamented the crisis in Rivers State, which was aggravated by Wike’s refusal to step aside quietly, leading to a state of emergency, LEadership reported.

“A major crisis of monumental dimension was orchestrated and aggravated by one man. Just because he wouldn’t go away quietly, a state of emergency had to be declared. It’s unprecedented in Nigeria’s history,” he explained.

Momodu condemns President Tinubu’s remarks

In addition to his criticism of Wike, Momodu also reacted to comments made by President Bola Tinubu during the reopening of the Abuja International Conference Centre.

The President had referred to some Nigerians as “busybodies” and “bystanders,” a remark that did not sit well with Momodu.

“I listened to the President refer to concerned Nigerians as ‘busybodies’ and ‘bystanders.’ Who is a bystander in his own country? All because of one man, Wike,” he said, highlighting the disregard for citizens' concerns in the current administration.

Momodu expressed his disillusionment with the state of governance, stating, “Right now, it feels like we have two presidents in Nigeria.”

He also criticised Wike’s celebratory actions after commissioning a ₦30 billion centre, noting the growing concentration of power.

Refusal to join APC despite PDP’s challenges

Despite his frustration with the PDP, Momodu made it clear that he would never join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If I wanted to join the APC, I wouldn’t be speaking to you like this. I’d be giving excuses, like the rest. But my soul is out of PDP—I cannot sit in a room where one man dictates to adults who have served Nigeria all their lives,” he said, emphasising his commitment to his political values.

Warning against autocracy and the dangers ahead

Momodu concluded with a stark warning about the future of Nigeria's political system. He stressed that unless Nigeria addresses the flaws in its political structure, it is heading dangerously towards autocracy.

“PDP is part of its own problem, no doubt. But people like Wike, doing what they do with impunity, are taking us dangerously backwards,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Momodu said Atiku Abubakar is not planning to join the APC.

This followed a claim by the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 Nigerian election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, that Atiku was on his way out of the PDP.

But speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Momodu countered Okowa and stated that Atiku is focused on the 2027 election as a leader of the country's opposition.

