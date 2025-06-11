Ugochukwu Orji, the immigration officer who arrested the fleeing Enugu state native doctor accused of killing people for rituals, was rewarded with N5 million

Foremost industrialist and philanthropist, Ebuka Onunkwo, who is also a senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South district by-election on the platform of APGA, hosted the immigration officer at his residence in Anambra

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the exemplary law enforcement agent explained that rejecting the embattled native doctor's millions 'not only upholds my ethics but also encourages a culture of integrity'

Enugu, Enugu state - Ugochukwu Orji, an immigration officer who arrested Obi Levi Obieze, a fleeing Enugu-based native doctor accused of killing and kidnapping people for rituals, has said when faced with the opportunity to arrest the wanted man, "I chose to prioritise the safety of our people".

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) staff explained that he resisted the temptation to accept a huge bribe from Obieze.

Orji spoke in Anambra state after he was rewarded with N5 million by an industrialist, Ebuka Onunkwo, for his honesty. Onunkwo is a senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South district by-election on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Orji told Legit.ng:

"As an immigration officer, I am guided by a strong sense of duty, integrity, and commitment to public safety. When faced with the opportunity to arrest the Enugu serial ritualist, I chose to prioritise the safety of our people over the temptation of accepting a bribe.

"Bribery undermines the rule of law and contributes to a cycle of crime and corruption that ultimately harms society. By refusing the bribe and opting for arrest and detention, I aimed to demonstrate that justice will prevail and that individuals, who engage in heinous activities will be held accountable for their actions."

The exemplary immigration personnel added:

"Taking this stand not only upholds my personal and professional ethics, but also encourages a culture of integrity within our law enforcement framework. My decision is a testament to my belief that safeguarding the lives of innocent individuals and promoting justice are far more valuable than any monetary gain. In doing so, I hope to inspire my colleagues and the country to unite against corruption and work towards a safer, more just society for all."

Shehu reacts to Obieze's arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, described Obieze's arrest as funny.

Senator Sani said the native doctor who gives charms to people to disappear was arrested by the security agencies.

The ex-federal lawmaker suggested that the native doctor was arrested because he could not disappear from security agencies.

