Anambra election: 'Political Desperation Cannot Push Me to Consult Oracles,' Soludo Assures
- Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has faced serious criticism for reportedly inviting native doctors to the governor's lodge in Awka because of his second term aspiration
- The governor sparked reactions after video of him allegedly consulting a native doctor for his re-election bid surfaced on the social media
- People criticized him for allegedly persecuting native doctors in his state, while at the same time, patronizing them because of political desperation
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has on Tuesday, June 3, sparked reactions after video of him allegedly consulting a native doctor for his re-election bid surfaced on the social media.
Governor Soludo was seen on the viral clip, where a young man, posing as a native doctor, was telling him about his second term aspiration, and how the state's governorahip election of November 8, 2025 would go.
The video sparked reactions with many people criticizing the Anambra governor for allegedly persecuting native doctors in his state, while at the same time, patronizing them because of political desperation.
But in a swift reaction, Governor Soludo denied the allegation levelled against him.
In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, June 4, the governor said the reports are figments of imaginations of their authors.
He said
"Actually, we hosted skit makers; about 30 to 50 of them. We invited them to the governor's lodge to display some art. These people are skit makers; otherwise, content creators.
"Each of them displayed different art. One of them that nicknamed himself 'Dibia Onye Uka,' acted as a native doctor. He was mimicking and mocking fake native doctors, who decieve people in the name of telling them their future.
"He was not invited to tell whether Soludo will succeed in his re-election bid or not. He was only displaying an art, whereby he was mimicking those fake native doctors that deceive people in the name of foreseeing their future."
The governor, who spoke through the state's Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, said that political desperation cannot push Governor Soludo to stoop so low as to consult oracles to determine his chances at the November 8, 2025 governorahip poll in the state.
Soludo’s war on ritualists justified
Anambra state governor Charles Soludo's anti-voodoo policy is vindicated as recently, social media went agog with news of a native doctor in Umumba Ndiagu community, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the gruesome discovery of a soakaway pit allegedly filled with human remains—including those of pregnant women and children—within the compound of a native doctor identified simply as Onyeka Obu, aka Ozo Ezeani.
The native doctor allegedly buried several people in the pit, apparently for ritual purposes.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng
Mokwugo Solomon (Anambra State Correspondent) Anambra's regional correspondent Mokwugwo Solomon is an Editor, Investigative Journalist, and Media Consultant, with a wealth of experience spanning 17 years. He bagged his B/Ed degree in English Education from University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University. After 17 years in various areas of journalism, Mokwugwo Solomon is now the Correspondent of Legit.ng in Anambra State, Nigeria, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. Contact him at: mokwugwosolomon@gmail.com OR: +2348063831036.