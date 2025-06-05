Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has faced serious criticism for reportedly inviting native doctors to the governor's lodge in Awka because of his second term aspiration

The governor sparked reactions after video of him allegedly consulting a native doctor for his re-election bid surfaced on the social media

People criticized him for allegedly persecuting native doctors in his state, while at the same time, patronizing them because of political desperation

Anambra state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has on Tuesday, June 3, sparked reactions after video of him allegedly consulting a native doctor for his re-election bid surfaced on the social media.

Governor Soludo was seen on the viral clip, where a young man, posing as a native doctor, was telling him about his second term aspiration, and how the state's governorahip election of November 8, 2025 would go.

The video sparked reactions with many people criticizing the Anambra governor for allegedly persecuting native doctors in his state, while at the same time, patronizing them because of political desperation.

But in a swift reaction, Governor Soludo denied the allegation levelled against him.

In an interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, June 4, the governor said the reports are figments of imaginations of their authors.

He said

"Actually, we hosted skit makers; about 30 to 50 of them. We invited them to the governor's lodge to display some art. These people are skit makers; otherwise, content creators.

"Each of them displayed different art. One of them that nicknamed himself 'Dibia Onye Uka,' acted as a native doctor. He was mimicking and mocking fake native doctors, who decieve people in the name of telling them their future.

"He was not invited to tell whether Soludo will succeed in his re-election bid or not. He was only displaying an art, whereby he was mimicking those fake native doctors that deceive people in the name of foreseeing their future."

The governor, who spoke through the state's Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, said that political desperation cannot push Governor Soludo to stoop so low as to consult oracles to determine his chances at the November 8, 2025 governorahip poll in the state.

Soludo’s war on ritualists justified

Anambra state governor Charles Soludo's anti-voodoo policy is vindicated as recently, social media went agog with news of a native doctor in Umumba Ndiagu community, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the gruesome discovery of a soakaway pit allegedly filled with human remains—including those of pregnant women and children—within the compound of a native doctor identified simply as Onyeka Obu, aka Ozo Ezeani.

The native doctor allegedly buried several people in the pit, apparently for ritual purposes.

