A group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths have returned to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja over alleged refinery fraud

The group demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, former NNPCL Group Chief Executive Officer

The group, led by Barr Ojonugwa Benjamine Theophilus, expressed disappointment that the EFCC has not taken action against Kyari 46 days after submitting the petition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been urged to the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

A group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths made the demand after returning to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

Group accuses Kyari of misappropriation of billions of dollars during his tenure as NNPC boss. Photo credit: Group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths

Source: UGC

The group, led by Barr Ojonugwa Benjamine Theophilus, alleged that Kyari misappropriated billions of dollars during his tenure as NNPC boss.

Theophilus said no concrete action has been taken by the EFCC after submitting a petition to the EFCC on April 25, 2025.

He made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

According to the statement, EFCC is yet to officially invite the former NNPCL boss Kyari for questioning over allegations of misappropriation of funds, tax evasion, economic sabotage, and abuse of office.

The group therefore called on the EFCC to act swiftly to restore public trust and demonstrate its commitment to fighting corruption.

“We are here today as a group of lawyers and concerned Nigerian youths to follow up on our earlier petition, with the above title, submitted and received by the commission on the 25th of April, 2025,” Theophilus said.

“It is now 46days since we submitted our petition which contained details of the billions of dollars that were allegedly misappropriated by Mele Kolo Kyari during his time as Group CEO of NNCL, and yet no concrete action or steps seems to have been taken by this commission to assuage the grievances of majority of Nigerians who demand accountability from public office holders.

The group further stated that:

“Nigeria belongs to all of us and we all have a stake in the growth and development of this country. While we appreciate the role the EFCC is playing and has continued to play in ridding this country of the fangs of corruption, we wish to demand the immediate arrest and diligent prosecution of Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari, to answer to the monumental economic and financial crimes he is alleged to have committed against the Nigerian state."

Protesters demand prosecution of ex-NNPCL boss Kyari

Recall that over 5,000 protesters under the banner of Concerned Citizens Against Corruption stormed the Ministry of Justice demanding Mele Kyari’s prosecution.

The group cited massive financial irregularities in NNPCL’s refinery rehabilitation projects and questioned a $2 billion debt owed to Matrix Energy.

They called for a judicial review and a full-scale investigation into all transactions conducted under Kyari's leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng