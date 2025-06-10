President Bola Tinubu left Lagos for Abuja on Tuesday, June 9, accompanied by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after attending the 50th anniversary celebrations of ECOWAS and observing the Eid al-Adha festival

The rift between the president and Lagos governor became evident when Tinubu snubbed Sanwo-Olu during the May 31 inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway

Reports indicate that Tinubu sought to mend ties with Sanwo-Olu during a June 8 meeting, offering forgiveness for their disagreements

President Bola Tinubu and has left Lagos for Abuja after a two-week stay in the commercial city.

Accompanied by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the president was seen off at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Tuesday, June 9, afternoon.

New information has come to light regarding the conflict between President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During his time in Lagos, Tinubu participated in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and joined the Muslim community to observe the Eid al-Adha festival.

However, his visit was overshadowed by ongoing tensions between him and Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Rift between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu takes centre stage

The rift between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu has been the subject of much speculation and media attention. Tensions first surfaced on May 31, during the inauguration of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Tinubu, in a public display, ignored Governor Sanwo-Olu during the ceremony, greeting other dignitaries before extending a handshake to Kogi Governor Ahmed Ododo, who was next in line, The Cable reported.

The incident raised eyebrows, as it came just days after Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu had shared a stage at a major state function.

The governor’s absence at other key events, such as the June 5 flag-off of the deep seaport access road reconstruction in Epe, further fuelled speculation about the state of their relationship.

Although a seat for Sanwo-Olu was prominently labelled at the event, he was notably absent, with his deputy, Femi Hamzat, filling in for him.

Tinubu reportedly mends ties with Sanwo-Olu

Despite the public displays of discord, there are signs that the relationship between the president and the Lagos governor may be on the mend.

Reports indicate that on June 8, during a meeting with the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Tinubu made an effort to patch things up with Sanwo-Olu, telling him that his “sins have been forgiven.”

This comes after a series of events that reportedly deepened the rift, including the impeachment and subsequent reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Obasa was removed in February due to allegations of financial misconduct but was reinstated after 49 days, allegedly through Tinubu’s intervention, Vanguard reported.

Sources reveal political tensions surrounding the crisis

An important update has emerged over the dispute between President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

An anonymous source close to the presidency revealed that the tensions between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu were a result of several political disagreements, including the handling of Obasa’s impeachment.

The source explained that the intervention by Tinubu, which led to Obasa’s reinstatement, did not sit well with certain factions within the Lagos State government.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu felt that the decision was made without his input, which created a rift between them.

“But President Tinubu has shown willingness to bury the hatchet and move forward, indicating that he values unity within the political ranks," the source said.

In response to the unfolding events, Governor Sanwo-Olu has remained relatively silent on the matter.

However, it is believed that he has been working behind the scenes to ensure that the issues are addressed within his administration.

Fayose speaks after meeting Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti State, has opened up about his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu’s Lagos residence.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, June 9, Fayose clarified that the visit was a personal one, aimed at encouraging the president.

