President Bola Tinubu has celebrated with Muslims and Nigerians the 2025 Eid-el-Kabir, while giving hope for Nigeria's prosperity

The president, in a statement, explained that his reforms on the economic and governance have begun to yield positive results

Tinubu then called on Nigerians to honour the Eid by emulating its virtues, such as sharing of love, peace and support for each other

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that the country is on its path to renewed prosperity, noting that the economic and governance reforms of his administration have begun to yield positive results.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, June 5, Tinubu said as the Muslims celebrated this year's Eid-el-Kabir, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to Nigerian Muslims and the global Muslim Ummah, adding that this sacred occasion represents the pinnacle of the first ten days of Dhul Hijjah, a period filled with opportunities for worship and good deeds.

Tinubu speaks on significance of Eid

The president said Eid-el-Kabir's true significance lies in its core values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness, as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim's complete submission to Allah's will. He called on the people to embody these virtues and renew their commitment to these ideals.

According to the president, the festival also reminds us of our responsibilities beyond faith: to show resilience, tolerance, compassion, and dedication to our country's progress. He said: “To truly honour Eid, we must embody these virtues.”

President Tinubu also reaffirmed his commitment to these values and expressed his deep appreciation for Nigerians' faith, patience, and perseverance as he implements his bold reforms. Despite challenging times, he said our collective efforts are yielding results, and I assure you that the toughest days are behind us. We are entering a new era of renewed hope and prosperity.

Tinubu expresses confidence in policy

Tinubu maintained that his reforms are gaining traction, with key economic indicators moving in a positive direction. While there are no quick fixes, he adds that he is committed to repairing the foundations of Nigeria's economy once and for all. He promised that his administration will continue acting in the nation's best interest, ensuring that the economy's gains translate into improving people's lives.

He said that as we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, let us remember the virtues of love, compassion, and generosity for all, regardless of faith or background. He called for care for one another's well-being and join hands with his government to support those affected by recent tragedies, such as the flooding in Mokwa, Niger State.

