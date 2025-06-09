Igbo foremost minstrel, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha of the "Gwo Gwo Gwo Gwo" fame has died at the age of 95

His unique art of blending music and folklore promoted Igbo language, culture and tradition

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised upcoming Igbo singers and artists to take heed of the lessons that Gentleman Mike Ejeagha imparted throughout his illustrious career

Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide has mourned the passing of one of Igbo most cherished musical icons, the illustrious Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

Speaking about his death during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Awka, Anambra state on Saturday, June 7, former national vice president of the apex Igbo socio cultural organization, Ichie Damian Okeke Ogene, noted that the news of Mike Ejeagha's departure on Friday, June 6, at the ripe age of 95, reverberated throughout Igbo communities, leaving everyone grappling with a deep sense of loss and mourning for a man, who dedicated his life to the celebration of rich Igbo heritage through the power of music.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reacted to the news of the death of popular Igbo singer, Ejeagha.

Ichie Ogene said that Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, famed for his timeless classic "Gwo Gwo Gwo Gwo," was not just a minstrel; but was a cultural ambassador, whose melodies resonated with the essence of Igbo identity.

"His music served as a bridge, connecting generations, and ensuring that our language and traditions remained vibrant and relevant. He carried the torch of our heritage with grace and passion, using his voice to weave tales that celebrated the nuances of Igbo life and community," the Ohaneze chieftain pointed out.

He continued:

"Ejeagha's contributions went far beyond entertainment; his songs were imbued with profound messages that spoke to the heart of who we are as a people. He had an extraordinary ability to blend humor with poignant social commentary, addressing both the challenges and joys of our existence while fostering a sense of unity among us."

Ogene, who recalled with nostalgia how he grew up listening to Mike Ejeagha's classics, decried dearth of singers, who have flare for the tradition and culture.

"Mike Ejeagha's work inspired pride in our roots and encouraged us to embrace our language and customs while navigating a modern world. To those who grew up listening to his music, his melodies will remain forever etched in our memories, echoing the wisdom and warmth he imparted through his craft."

"One of Ejeagha’s most commendable traits was his unwavering commitment to the Igbo language and culture. In light of his demise, we implore our upcoming Igbo singers and artists to take heed of the lessons that Gentleman Mike Ejeagha imparted throughout his illustrious career."

About the late singer

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is a notable Nigerian musician of Igbo origin, recognized for his contributions to the traditional Igbo music genre. Born on June 27, 1948, in Enugwu-Ukwu, Anambra state, Ejeagha has a significant following and is celebrated for his unique style of music, which often blends traditional Igbo rhythms with contemporary sounds.

He is best known for his songs that often reflect themes of love, culture, and social issues, and he frequently uses the traditional guitar, known as the "guitar Ejeagha" style, in his performances.

Ejeagha's music showcases the rich cultural heritage of the Igbo people and has played a crucial role in promoting and preserving their traditions.

Throughout his career, he has released numerous albums and singles, earning accolades for his artistry. Gentleman Mike Ejeagha remains an influential figure in Nigerian music and is admired for his dedication to his craft and his cultural roots.

Mike Ejeagha: Atiku hails Brain Jotter

In a similar development, former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has extended heartfelt gratitude to popular Nigerian skit maker, Brain Jotter, following the passing of veteran highlife icon, Mike Ejeagha.

Atiku commended Brain Jotter for honouring the legend with the ‘Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo’ encore dance before his passing.

The 95-year-old music legend died on the night of Friday, June 6, at the 32 Garrison Hospital in Enugu after a prolonged 16-year battle with prostate cancer as confirmed by his family.

