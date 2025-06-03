Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government has issued a serious warning to people who dump refuse illegally

Lagos state government warned that Illegal waste disposal will attract a N250,000 fine or a three-month jail

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, shared more details about the warning.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos state government has announced that ₦250,000 fine or three months imprisonment for dumping refuse illegally or littering public spaces.

The state Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, warned that “serial offenders will face even stiffer punishments.”

As reported by The Punch, Wahab announced this at a media briefing on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

Wahab said the ministry will leave no room for excuses, as he reads the riot act to residents who treat environmental laws as optional.

“We won’t drop the ball.

“We would continue to ramp up our enforcement and sensitisation.”

Wahab warned cart pushers to stop dumping wastes indiscriminately in any part of the state.

“Let me reiterate that the ban on cart pushers has not been lifted because they are the ones that dump wastes indiscriminately across the state.

“Residents should desist from patronising them and always patronise registered PSP.”

Wahab said enforcement teams from Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), and other agencies are now working round the clock to “arrest, prosecute, name, and shame” all convicted violators.

According to the commissioner, squatters on pedestrian bridges openly defecate and petty crime have made the essential walkways dangerous.

“They dissuade pedestrians from using the bridges and in turn endanger lives,”

Lagos clears air on pure water sachets, PET bottles

Recall that the Lagos state government clarified that the upcoming Single Use Plastics ban excludes water sachets, PET bottles, and nylon bags thicker than 40 microns.

The ban, effective from July 1, 2025, targets styrofoam packs, disposable cups, plastic straws, cutlery, and thin single-use bags.

The Plastic Waste Management Fund was launched to support recycling and education, reinforcing Lagos’ commitment to environmental sustainability.

Lagos moves to curb high rental charges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State is set to begin penalizing homeowners found guilty of renting out their apartments at exorbitant fees.

The government said it is now ready to ensure sanctions are executed against individuals thriving in such extortionist acts.

It also emphasised that guilty offenders will face severe consequences, including the forfeiture of their houses.

