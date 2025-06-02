Pastor Enoch Adeboye credited the power of prayer for preventing Nigeria from descending into deeper crisis, urging Nigerians to continue praying as God controls the hearts of leaders

Ebute-Metta, Lagos — The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, declared that the power of prayer has been the key factor preventing Nigeria from falling into deeper crisis.

Speaking on Sunday, June 1, during the monthly Thanksgiving service and special prayers for security and paramilitary personnel at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, he said,

“Some say, ‘You’ve been praying and fasting — where is the result?’ I laugh. If we had not prayed, Nigeria would have been in a far worse state. Let’s not stop.”

He further emphasised God’s control over the nation’s affairs, adding,

“There is a God who rules in the affairs of men. If those praying would pause for just one week, the difference would be terrifying. Keep praying. God controls the hearts of kings.”

RCCG operates under a divine shield, says Adeboye

Preaching on the topic “Shadow of the Almighty,” Pastor Adeboye spoke of the “peculiarity” of RCCG under God’s supernatural protection.

“I never preach church or denomination, but there is something peculiar about the Redeemed Christian Church of God. There is a shield over the RCCG — unseen but undeniably present,” he said.

He recounted miraculous events that demonstrated this divine covering, including an incident in the United States where a flood devastated a row of 15 houses but spared the RCCG house fellowship.

“House after house was flooded, but house number eight — the only one with a sign that read, ‘House Fellowship of RCCG holds here’ — remained untouched,” Adeboye recalled.

He also described a fire in March at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, where many buildings were consumed by flames, yet an RCCG building remained standing.

“The buildings before and after were consumed, yet the RCCG building was left standing. That is not a coincidence — that is divine covering,” he said as the church’s media team displayed images during the sermon.

Adeboye urges Nigerians to find security in God’s shadow

Highlighting the unseen yet powerful presence of God’s protection, Adeboye stated,

“Your security is only assured in Him. Whether in peace or war, young or old, the Almighty casts a shadow of protection over His own.”

Earlier in the service, Pastor Folu Adeboye, his wife, led a heartfelt prayer session for Nigeria’s peace and progress, Vanguard reported.

“Let’s ask God to show our president mercy and give him peace, so that he may enjoy his time in office,” she prayed.

The Thanksgiving service also honoured Nigeria’s security and paramilitary forces, reaffirming RCCG’s ongoing dedication to spiritual intercession for the nation’s peace and divine protection for its people.

