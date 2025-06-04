An immigration officer, Ugochukwu Orji, was praised by Abia State Governor Alex Otti for rejecting a ₦10 million bribe from a fleeing ritual killing suspect

The suspect, a native doctor wanted for burying multiple victims in Enugu, was intercepted at the Seme border while attempting to escape Nigeria

Governor Otti hailed Orji as a symbol of integrity and urged others to emulate such uncommon courage in public service

A Nigerian immigration officer, Ugochukwu Orji, has received commendation from Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, after reportedly refusing a ₦10 million bribe from a suspected ritualist attempting to escape justice.

The officer, an indigene of Abia State, is said to have arrested Onyeka Obu, a self-styled native doctor who was fleeing the country through the Badagry-Seme border in Lagos.

Obu, also known by his alias “E dey play E dey show,” had been declared wanted in connection to the horrific discovery of human remains in a pit in Umumba Ndiagu, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. Among the victims was a pregnant woman.

Governor Otti praised Orji during a courtesy visit by a delegation of organisers and supporters of the Oha Isiala Ngwa Grand Civic Reception. The governor described the officer's conduct as a shining example of integrity and a source of pride to Abia people.

“What you did is typical of us; you represented us very, very well,” Otti told the officer.

According to reports, the suspect tried to bribe the officer with ₦10 million and an iPhone in a desperate attempt to evade arrest.

Orji, however, stood his ground and turned him over to the authorities. The Nigeria Immigration Service later transferred the suspect to the Lagos Police Command, from where he was taken to Enugu for prosecution.

Governor recounts similar selfless act

Governor Otti recalled a similar act of honesty involving a commercial tricycle operator who returned a large sum of forgotten cash to its owner.

He stated that those who choose the path of integrity, even in the face of financial temptation, deserve public celebration.

Vice President of the delegation, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, and federal lawmaker Ginger Onwusibe, also praised Governor Otti for his leadership and moral support.

The duo noted that Orji’s bravery is a reflection of the renewed image of Abia State under the current administration.

Investigation continues on suspected Enugu ritualist

Meanwhile, the Enugu police said they continue to investigate the ritual killing case and have already arrested three accomplices and rescued a 13-year-old girl from the alleged cult operation. The case has sparked widespread public outrage, with calls for swift prosecution and justice for the victims.

The governor assured that the heroic conduct of Ugochukwu Orji will not go unrecognized and promised further support for citizens who choose integrity over corruption.

Native doctor buries pregnant woman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that shock and outrage gripped the Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday following the discovery of a suspected ritual den operated by a local native doctor, Onyeka Obu, also known as Ozo Ezeani and nicknamed “E dey play, E dey show.”

Vigilante operatives uncovered the grim site where multiple decomposing bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, were reportedly found dumped in a sewage pit near the native doctor's residence.

