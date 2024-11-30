Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon warns against another civil war, urging Nigerians to prioritize unity and dialogue to prevent conflict

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has warned against the possibility of another civil war in Nigeria.

Speaking at the 2024 Annual Conference of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Gowon emphasised the need for peace and unity across the country. He called on Nigerians to work together to prevent a repeat of the 1967-1970 civil war that caused immense suffering.

Gowon recalls civil war impacts

Gowon reflected on the devastating impact of the war, which claimed millions of lives and left deep scars on the nation, noting that no country should endure such a tragedy twice.

The elder statesman urged leaders at all levels to prioritize nation-building over personal or sectional interests.

The former Head of State, who led Nigeria during the civil war, expressed optimism about the country’s future despite its current challenges. He called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith, love for one another, and commitment to the country’s progress.

“Peace is the only way we can achieve sustainable development,” Gowon concluded.

