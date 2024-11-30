Nigeria Must Not Experience Another Civil War – Yakubu Gowon
- Former Head of State Yakubu Gowon warns against another civil war, urging Nigerians to prioritize unity and dialogue to prevent conflict
- Gowon reflects on the devastating effects of the 1967-1970 civil war, calling for leaders to focus on nation-building over sectional interests
- He encourages Nigerians to embrace peace, faith, and love as the foundation for sustainable development and national progress
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, has warned against the possibility of another civil war in Nigeria.
Speaking at the 2024 Annual Conference of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Gowon emphasised the need for peace and unity across the country. He called on Nigerians to work together to prevent a repeat of the 1967-1970 civil war that caused immense suffering.
Gowon recalls civil war impacts
Gowon reflected on the devastating impact of the war, which claimed millions of lives and left deep scars on the nation, noting that no country should endure such a tragedy twice.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
The elder statesman urged leaders at all levels to prioritize nation-building over personal or sectional interests.
The former Head of State, who led Nigeria during the civil war, expressed optimism about the country’s future despite its current challenges. He called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their faith, love for one another, and commitment to the country’s progress.
“Peace is the only way we can achieve sustainable development,” Gowon concluded.
"How I stopped Abacha from executing Obasanjo": Gowon opens up
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yakubu Gowon, the former Nigeria's head of state, had explained how he intervened for former President Olusegun Obasanjo from being killed by late General Sani Abacha.
Abacha, in 1995 sentenced Obasanjo to death over an alleged plot to overthrow his government through the coup, even though the former pleaded not guilty.
But speaking on Saturday, November 30, at Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival, Gowon explained that he wrote to Abacha to spare Obasanjo.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng