A Zamfara civil society group, the Zamfara Progressive Coalition (ZAC), has raised concerns over the state's use of federal allocations under Governor Dauda Lawal

The group questioned the lack of visible improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and security despite substantial FAAC disbursements since 2023

ZAC is calling for an independent audit, greater transparency, and plans to begin publishing monthly scorecards to hold the government accountable

Halfway into Governor Dauda Lawal’s tenure, a civil society organisation in Zamfara State has raised concerns over how federal funds are being managed, urging the government to align expenditure more directly with the state’s pressing needs.

The Zamfara Progressive Coalition (ZAC), in a statement issued by its president, Alhaji Ibrahim Dan-Azumi, evaluated the administration’s performance at the mid-point of its four-year term.

Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal has been criticised for mismanaging the state's assets. Photo: FB/Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

The group expressed unease over what it described as a disconnect between the sizeable allocations from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) and tangible improvements in the lives of citizens.

Zamafara govt called out for 'poor performance'

According to ZAC, although the state has received significant disbursements from the federal government since 2023, many communities continue to face critical challenges in sectors like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

The Nation reported that the group noted that schools remain poorly equipped, healthcare facilities are overstretched, and insecurity persists in rural areas, undermining socio-economic progress.

“We believe the mid-term point is an important time for reflection and redirection,” the statement read.

“There is a need for a more responsive approach to governance—one that addresses insecurity, revives local economies, and ensures efficient use of public resources.”

Lawal advised on what to do

ZAC urged the Lawal administration to adopt more transparent practices, particularly regarding how FAAC funds are allocated and spent.

They recommended that clear, measurable outcomes be attached to state-funded projects, especially in underserved areas.

Dauda Lawal has been knocked for allegedly grossly underperforming despite the FG's provision of better increased allocation. Photo: FB/Dauda Lawal

Source: Facebook

To promote civic engagement and hold the government accountable, the coalition announced it will begin releasing monthly performance scorecards, which will document and assess the government’s initiatives across key sectors.

The group further called for an independent audit of all FAAC funds received by Zamfara State since 2023, asserting that such scrutiny would enhance public trust and provide a clearer picture of how financial resources are being deployed.

ZAC also stressed the importance of creating opportunities for young people through skills development, agricultural investment, and employment programmes. They also urged the government to increase its presence in rural communities, where basic services remain scarce.

The coalition concluded by reaffirming its commitment to advocating for policies that prioritize the welfare of Zamfara’s citizens and promote long-term development across the state.

Governor told to immediately resign

In a similar development, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara state has been urged to immediately resign from office.

The Coalition for Good Governance and Accountability in the North-West (COGGAN) said Governor Lawal should resign over failure” to deliver on his campaign promises.

Source: Legit.ng