FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has declared Friday, 6th June, and Monday, 9th June, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the government.

In his statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, June 4, Dr Tunji-Ojo congratulated all Muslims, both in Nigeria and in the Diaspora, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He emphasised the importance of this celebration, which commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Minister urges Muslims to embrace sacrifice and faith

Dr Tunji-Ojo encouraged the Muslim Ummah to continue embracing the spirit of sacrifice and faith that is central to the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim.

He also called for prayers for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria during the holiday period.

“As we mark this important occasion, let us continue to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and faith. This period should also be used to pray for peace and prosperity for our beloved country,” said the Minister.

FG reassures Nigerians of ongoing reforms under Tinubu’s administration

The Minister further reassured Nigerians that the reforms and initiatives implemented under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration are focused on restoring the country to the path of progress.

He expressed confidence that these people-oriented policies would lead to positive changes in the nation.

Calls for unity and support for the administration

Dr Tunji-Ojo urged all Nigerians, regardless of faith, to support the government's efforts in restoring the nation's glory.

He stated,

“Let us join hands with the administration to ensure the success of Nigeria’s future. Together, we can make our country a great nation once again.”

The Minister concluded his statement by wishing the Muslim Ummah a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Adha celebration, encouraging everyone to use the holiday as a time for reflection and communal unity.

