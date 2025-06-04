The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has mentioned the most superior traditional titles in Yorubaland

The controversial Oba Akanbi said the Alaafin of Oyo title is supreme to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland

According to Oba Akanbi, the Alaafin of Oyo title was originally for the Oduduwa descendants in Yorubaland

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Iwo, Osun state - The Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, said the Alaafin title is supreme to all other traditional titles in Yorubaland.

The Oluwo stated that the Alaafin title was originally reserved for the Oduduwa descendants.

Olowu says the Alaafin title was originally reserved for the Oduduwa descendants. Photo credit: @MandieBrowne

Source: Twitter

The monarch said Oyo town would witness peace and unprecedented development under the leadership of Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade.

Oba Akanbi made this known, on Tuesday, June 2, 2025, Oba Owoade paid him a courtesy visit.

The Alaafin, Oba Owoade was accompanied by his wife, Abiwumi, and other chiefs.

As reported by The Punch, the traditional ruler described Alaafin as a man of huge humility and exposure.

Oba Akanbi said Alaafin’s visit would boost the relationship between the two towns of Oyo and Iwo.

The Olowu assured that the existing good relationship between the towns will continue to flourish.

“I don’t know any other title in Yorubaland that is superior to the Alaafin.

“Alaafin will continue to be Alaafin because that is the title that Oramiyan adopted and I will also adopt the saying.

“Henceforth, I will also want to be called Alafin of Iwo and we will inform the government about it”

Oba Owoade said that he came to the town to thank the Oluwo for attending his coronation ceremony in April, 2025.

The monarch disclosed that Oluwo called to congratulate him when his name was announced as the Alaafin-elect.

Recall that Oba Owoade officially ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The event took place at Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo, with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries in attendance.

Olowu Tells Alaafin, Ooni To Emulate Two Northern Monarchs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama Oyelude, sent an important message to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Oba Oyelude urged the Alaafin and Ooni to embrace each other for the development of Yorubaland.

The traditional ruler advised the two Yoruba first-class monarchs to emulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu Of Bornu's cordial relationship.

Alaafin reportedly refused to stand up to greet Ooni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video captured when the Alaafin seemingly refused to get up and greet the Ooni of Ife at a function.

In the video, other monarchs stood up to greet the Ooni of Ife, except His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I.

While some people faulted the Alaafin of Oyo for his display, others took sides with him, defending what he had done.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng