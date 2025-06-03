Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Makama Oyelude, has sent an important message to Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, and Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi

Oba Oyelude urged the Alaafin and Ooni to embrace each other for the development of Yorubaland

The traditional ruler advised the two Yoruba first-class monarchs to emulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Shehu Of Bornu's cordial relationship

Alaafin of Oyo, HIM Oba Abimbola Owoade, and Ooni of Ife, HIM Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja ii, have been urged to embrace each other for the development of Yorubaland.

Olowu of Kuta, HRM Oba Dr. Hammed Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun iii, urged Alaafin and Ooni to emulate the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar iii and Shehu of Bornu cordial relationship.

Oba Makama stated this when he hosted Alaafin Owoade in his palace in Kuta on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

The traditional ruler urged Alaafin and Ooni to also ensure that they promote culture and tradition which is the primary focus of traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

Oba Makama said the respect Sultan of Sokoto and Shehu of Bornu command amongst their subjects is lacking in Yorubaland because of disunity amongst the Obas.

"I watched the video of your itinerary yesterday and what Olugbon said. You have become Oba at the right time. There's a need for unity amongst the Yoruba Obas. God has placed you and Ooni as the leaders in Yorubaland. Kabiyesi, Iku Baba Yeye, you'll use this courtesy visit to pass a strong message. There's a crisis in Yorubaland. God has said it's time to come together and unite.

"The unity of Yorubaland is very paramount. If you see the Sultan of Sokoto and Shehu of Borno, you'll never see any rancour, and if there's any, it won't come into the open. Our son, Bola Tinubu, is the president of Nigeria now. There is a need to rally around him to succeed.

" The respect that Sultan and Shehu of Bornu command amongst their subjects is lacking in Yorubaland."

New Alaafin: Oba Owoade ascends throne

Recall that Oba Owoade officially ascended the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, succeeding the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The event took place at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo, with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other dignitaries in attendance.

The Oyo State Government ensured heightened security around the city for the coronation, ensuring safety for all attendees.

Alaafin reportedly refused to stand up to greet Ooni

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a viral video captured when the Alaafin seemingly refused to get up and greet the Ooni of Ife at a function.

In the video, other monarchs stood up to greet the Ooni of Ife, except His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I.

While some people faulted the Alaafin of Oyo for his display, others took sides with him, defending what he had done.

