A violent clash erupted in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, after police arrested a suspected drug dealer, prompting youths to intervene and free the suspect

The confrontation escalated with gunshots and tear gas as police officers tried to disperse the crowd, resulting in multiple injuries and attacks on public property

Five suspects have been arrested, while the police confirmed that order has been restored and investigations are ongoing to address the unrest

Many residents in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State were injured after a violent clash broke out between youths and police officers following the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.

Multiple footages obtained by Legit.ng showed some youth being injured with blood coming out of their hand and their various body parts.

The unrest, which began on the evening of Saturday, May 25, escalated quickly as police operatives reportedly fired gunshots into the air and used tear gas to disperse the angry mob. According to local witnesses, the incident led to injuries, with at least two people reportedly hurt in the process.

A resident, Oyedipo Dammy, told Legit.ng that the issue started after some young people protested against what they described as harassment and arbitrary arrests.

He said:

"It's a clash between men of the police and some boys protesting against the harassment and arresting of some youth and it's led to shooting into the air and release of tear gas to disperse the impeding mob action which two people were seriously injured in the process."

Another eyewitness, Oladapo Afolabi, who claimed to be near the scene of the clash, also confirmed the development.

He said:

“I am in Omu-Aran and not even far away from the scene of the 'unrest' and it's nothing compared to the reports I've been seeing online. It's a melee between men of the police and some 'boys' protesting against the 'harassment and arresting' of some alleged yahoo boys and it's led to shooting into the air and release of tear gas to disperse the impending mob action."

He added:

"Something happened and definitely gathered crowd and got people worried hearing gunshots in a place where there's been cases of kidnapping in and around us but it's not as if the whole community is burning up. It's rather a small curtailed event."

Lawal Maruf claimed that the unrest was triggered after a suspect was freed from the police by angry youths.

"Police arrested a drug dealer in community and some guys from the community attacked police and free him," he said.

Another local, Peace, confirmed that some people sustained injuries during the clash.

"It is true a lot of people injured when the police shoot and we can't say if they eventually died," she said.

Police speak on Omu-Aran crisis

The Kwara State Police Command has also confirmed the unrest and revealed that five suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violent incidents.

In a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the police said the situation started on Saturday, May 25, when officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) arrested a man identified as Azeez, also known as A-Z, over suspected involvement in drug trafficking and illegal arms deals.

The statement reads:

"However, while conveying the suspect to the station, a mob of irate youths forcefully intercepted the operatives and aided the suspect’s escape. In line with withdrawal protocols, the officers disengaged tactically and returned to base for a threat re-evaluation.

"Soon-after at 1630hrs, the same group mobilized and advanced towards the police station, attempting to breach its perimeter fence. They were swiftly and professionally repelled. The hoodlums later regrouped and proceeded to the Olomu's Palace, where they set ablaze a motorcycle belonging to the Kabiyesi’s police orderly.

"In another related incident at about 14:00 hours of today 26th May, 2025; a faction of the same irate youths attacked the Olomu Aperan Microfinance Bank. They were armed with stones and other dangerous weapons, vandalizing the bank’s CCTV camera, signboard, and three vehicles parked in the bank's premises were damaged extensively. Upon the arrival of police reinforcements, they fled the scene of the incident. The Bank staff were safely escorted to the station, as five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack."

The police further assured that normalcy had been restored and that security has been strengthened in the area to prevent a repeat of the incident.

"The Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo psc mnips, has further ordered intensified patrols and surveillance to forestall a recurrence.

"While investigations are ongoing, the public is urged to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement, and desist from spreading unverified or false information. The Kwara State Police Command remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining peace, enforcing the law, and safeguarding lives and property."

Residents flee Kwara homes

