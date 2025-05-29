A native doctor in Enugu State, Onyeka Obu, was allegedly caught after multiple bodies were found in a sewage pit at his residence

The case came to light after a 13-year-old girl was abducted and rescued from the same pit by local vigilantes

Enugu State Government has demolished the suspect’s property as part of its crackdown on ritual killings and violent crimes

Shock and outrage gripped the Umumba Ndiagu community in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday following the discovery of a suspected ritual den operated by a local native doctor, Onyeka Obu, also known as Ozo Ezeani and nicknamed “E dey play, E dey show.”

Vigilante operatives uncovered the grim site where multiple decomposing bodies, including that of a pregnant woman, were reportedly found dumped in a sewage pit near the native doctor's residence.

Enraged youths have set fire on the house of the suspect.

Source: Facebook

Sewage pit discovered after girl's abduction

As reported by the PremiumTimes, the grim discovery was made after two boys allegedly working for Mr. Obu abducted a 13-year-old girl from the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the girl was thrown into the pit, triggering a swift response from local vigilantes. The girl's father, who witnessed the abduction, promptly alerted the community’s security group, thinking it was a case of kidnapping.

The vigilantes tracked the suspects to the compound of the native doctor, where they heard the girl's cries and forced entry into an unfinished building on the premises.

“When we entered the house, we discovered that the girl was in the pit. We flashed our torchlight and saw several dead bodies in the pit. We now rescued the girl,” said a member of the vigilante group who participated in the operation.

The pit, located at an ongoing construction site owned by the native doctor, has since become the center of investigations.

Angered youths torch suspect's building

Residents say video clips circulating online captured gruesome scenes from the site. In response to the disturbing discovery, enraged youths reportedly set fire to the suspect's home and vehicles.

Government have destroyed the properties of the suspect, in accordance with the state law.

Source: Original

There are also claims that Mr. Obu was associated with a secretive group known as “White Club Kingdom,” though members reportedly masked their activities under the guise of a harmless fraternity.

Meanwhile, other traditional healers in the area have publicly distanced themselves from the accused, denying any affiliation with him.

Govt demolishes native doctor's house

Following the incident, the Chairperson of Ezeagu LGA, Vitalis Ndu, visited the site and reported the matter to the Enugu State Government.

On Tuesday night, the government demolished the suspect’s property in line with its policy of flattening buildings linked to kidnapping or violent crimes. “No room for kidnappers and ritualists in Enugu,” wrote Josh Ejeh, an aide to Governor Peter Mbah, who shared footage of the demolition online.

Police authorities have yet to issue an official statement, as calls and messages to the Enugu State Police Command went unanswered.

Man arrested for lewd act with goat

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old resident of Dawakin Kudu in Kano State, identified as Shamsu Yakubu, had been arrested by operatives of the Kano State Hisbah Board following the emergence of a disturbing video showing him engaging in an obscene act involving a she-goat.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms—particularly TikTok—showed Shamsu performing an explicit act with the animal while instructing an unseen individual to record him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng