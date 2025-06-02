Nigeria's former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has graduated from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers state

She bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Psychology, Guidance and Counselling and urged Nigerians to embrace lifelong learning, noting that "no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams"

In a trending video, some women decided to cheer her and described her as their mother, chanting "Na our mama be this o"

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Psychology, Guidance and Counselling from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers state.

The milestone was announced in a statement released by her media adviser, Chris Okeke, on Sunday, May 31, following her official conferment of the degree at the institution’s 43rd Postgraduate Convocation Ceremony held on Saturday.

In her remarks during the ceremony, Mrs. Jonathan emphasized the importance of lifelong learning and urged Nigerians—particularly women and youths—not to let age deter them from pursuing academic aspirations.

Encouraging Nigerians to return to school regardless of their stage in life, the former first lady highlighted education as a tool for personal and societal transformation, Vanguard reported.

“I feel that no age is too late to achieve your academic dreams, whether you are young or old,” she said. “If I can do it, you can also do it.”

“Even in retirement, you are not too old to go back to school,” she noted. “Education provides the opportunity to refresh the brain and acquire new knowledge.”

Mrs. Jonathan also used the occasion to advocate for greater investment in qualitative education, calling on women and young people to strive toward becoming the best versions of themselves through academic excellence.

Her achievement has been widely hailed as a source of inspiration, particularly for older adults and women who may have put their education on hold.

Rivers women hail Patience Jonathan as she bags PhD

However, in a trending video, some women decided to celebrate the former First Lady, describing her as their mother.

"Na our mama be this o eh."

Responding, Dame Patience Jonathan said:

"Make una come make we snap, then let’s go chop."

Watch the video below:

