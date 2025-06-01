Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ikeja branch, Lagos state, has inaugurated its 16th chairperson, Engr. Nimot Muili

The development marks a significant milestone in the branch's history as Muili becomes the third woman to hold the position

The event featured a presentation by systems thinker Dr. George Thorpe, who unveiled findings from a stakeholder survey on Lagos' path to smart city status

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has finally inaugurated its 16th chairperson, Nimot Muili, making her the third woman to hold the position and cementing her role after serving in an acting capacity since August 2024.

With the theme 'Innovation for Tomorrow: Connecting Resilient Infrastructure with the Blue Economy to Achieve a Lagos Smart City', the inauguration event drew stakeholders from engineering, finance, academia, and government.

Engr Muili sets sights on innovation and engineering excellence in Lagos state.

In his address, the outgoing chairman, John Adedotun, reflected on his three-year tenure. He highlighted achievements, including a 35 percent increase in membership, hosting technical events, and implementation of a 10-year NSE Ikeja master plan.

Muili, who had been serving in an acting capacity, said:

“This position is a reflection of how far we’ve come and a commitment to building an engineering culture that contributes meaningfully to growth.”

Visibly moved, Muili paid tribute to her predecessors, particularly the 6th and 14th chairmen for their mentorship and foundational work.

In her address, Engr. Mrs. Margaret Aina Oguntala, the NSE national president and chairman-in-council, described the event as a landmark in the society’s history.

Her words:

“I warmly congratulate Engr. Muili and the newly elected executive committee members. This inauguration marks a landmark moment and reflects the growing confidence in female leadership within the engineering profession."

Applauding the event’s theme, Oguntala noted that Lagos’ transition to a smart city requires bold innovation and inclusive infrastructure planning.

She said:

“Mentorship is key. We must nurture the next generation of engineers with vision and purpose."

New executive members of the NSE, Ikeja, Lagos branch, recommit to driving Lagos' smart city vision.

She urged the new executives to embrace the NSE strategic agenda, which includes community-based engineering, STEM education, and collaboration with traditional leaders.

Oguntala concluded by inviting members to the NSE International Conference in December 2025.

NSE commits to Lagos' smart city vision

A highlight of the day was a presentation by systems thinker Dr. George Thorpe, who unveiled findings from a recent stakeholder survey exploring Lagos’ path toward smart city status.

Drawing on 20 expert responses, the survey identified five key priorities: data-driven infrastructure, integrated transportation systems, innovation and entrepreneurship, smart energy solutions, and collaborative governance.

Thorpe said:

“Transportation emerged as the most urgent issue. With such a massive population, we can’t afford to ignore its foundational role in economic productivity."

Conversely, the survey flagged gaps in smart governance, tech-enabled public administration, and waste management.

He added:

“Every city must recognize its operational limits. For Lagos to thrive, we must channel our skills and sectors toward one unified goal."

The full report is expected to be circulated in the coming weeks as a roadmap for future action.

Legit.ng reports that the ceremony was graced by an array of dignitaries including Gbobaniyi of Wasimi, Otunba Kunle Ismail; former special adviser on infrastructure to the Lagos state governor, Engr. Aramide Adeoye; chairman of Ove Arup and Partners Nigeria Limited, Engr. Kunle Adebajo; executive director of Marine Operations at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Engr. Abdul-Rahman Badmus; and Rector of Yaba College of Technology (YabaTech), Dr. Ibraheem Adedotun Abdul.

