President Bola Tinubu's national security adviser Nuhu Ribadu has denied the allegation that he once referred to the president as a corrupt Nigeria

Ribadu, who was accused of making the statement when he was the EFCC chairman, said he never shared such a view about Tinubu when he was the governor of Lagos state

The NSA then challenged the accuser to provide evidence of the allegation or apologise within the next seven days

Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) has denied the claim that he once labelled President Bola Tinubu as a corrupt person when he was the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commissions (EFCC) and the latter was the Lagos state governor.

Ribadu, a former police officer, made the denial while reacting to the allegation made against him by the Northern Star leader, Hajia Naja’atu Muhammad.

Tiktoker made allegation against Ribadu

Vanguard reported that Hajia Muhammad made the allegation in a TikTok video, where she berated Ribadu for serving in Tinubu's government. He castigated the NSA when he was the chairman of the EFCC.

The NSA described the allegation as malicious and demanded a retraction and public apology from Hajia Muhammad within the next seven days.

Ribadu, in a letter signed by his lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), said he had never called out President Tinubu for corruption, either publicly or privately,

Also, the NSA noted that he did not refer to former Governor George Akume and Orji Uzor Kalu as some of the Nigerian governors who stole from the public treasury

The letter then condemned the allegation, especially with regard to what she claimed was the government's plot to silence dissent voices against the current administration, citing the alleged arrest of one Prof. Usman Yusuf as a case study.

Ribadu defended allegations tarnishing his image

Hajia Muhammed was also accused of claiming an alleged attitudinal change of Ribadu toward President Tinubu means that the NSA was now a liar or that he lied when he referred to President Tinubu, Akume, Kalu and other former governors as thieves.

The letter reads in part:

“Privately or publicly, our client has never expressed the above viewpoint about President Tinubu and/or Senators George Akume and Orji Uzor Kalu, which you attributed to him."

The letter further noted that Ribadu had never held such a viewpoint about President Tinubu. The NSA then expressed surprise when he was drawn to the allegation by the activist.

Ribadu then demanded that Hajia Muhammad present evidence of the allegations he had made against him, which presented him as a duplicitous, double-faced and deceitful person in the eye of the public.

Governor Fintiri gives appointment to Ribadu's brother

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adamawa State governor and PDP leader Ahmadu Fintiri has announced the appointment of Sani Ahmadu Ribadu, a brother to President Bola Tinubu's NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

Governor Fintiri announced the appointment of Ribadu and six others as new emirs and chiefs of the new seven emirates.

A statement from the governor's office said their appointments were based on merit and urged new appointees to promote peace in their communities.

