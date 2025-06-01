Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has declared a public holiday to honour the memory of the 22 Kano athletes and officials who died in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival (NSF) in Ogun state

A statement issued in Kano on Sunday, June 1, by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said the victims, mostly youths, were part of the state’s contingent to the just-concluded NSF

Governor Yusuf called on the people of the state to remain calm and united during this difficult period

Kano, Kano state - Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared Monday, June 2, as a public holiday.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, the governor picked the date to honour the families of the victims who lost their relatives in a tragic road accident that claimed 22 lives and left several others seriously injured.

The crash is believed to have resulted from driver fatigue and excessive speed during a long night trip. It occurred at Gadar Yankifi on the Kaduna-Kano expressway at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31.

While Governor Yusuf is away in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025, he directed that Monday, June 2, 2025, be declared a public holiday for Kano residents to pray and sympathise with the families of the victims.

The statement by the Kano state government read:

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kano State, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences over the unfortunate incident that occurred to the brave Kano team members on their way back home along the Kano–Zaria expressway.”

The statement added that the victims comprised athletes, coaches, and officials who represented the state in various sporting events at the just concluded National Sports Festival.

The governor said:

“It is with a deeply saddened heart that I received the tragic news of the unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of 22 innocent citizens and left several others injured.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Kano State, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We mourn with you and share in your grief.”

Governor Yusuf described the tragedy as a dark moment for the entire state and called for calm and unity during this difficult period.

He assured that all necessary efforts are being made to support the victims and their families.

The governor also called on the Imams and all Muslims within and outside Kano to pray for the departed souls and their respective families to bear the loss.

FRSC mourns Kano athletes

Meanwhile, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, has expressed sorrow over a tragic crash on the Kaduna-Kano expressway that claimed over 20 lives, calling for urgent adherence to road safety measures.

Mohammed commiserated with the Kano state government and the families of the victims.

He urged fleet operators to caution drivers against night driving, speeding, and fatigue, which were common causes of avoidable crashes.

Kano govt offers N1m support

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano government pledged N1 million to each family of the 22 young athletes who died in a tragic motor accident.

Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo announced this on Saturday during a condolence visit to Nasarawa Hospital in Kano State, where the bodies of the deceased were kept.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Yusuf, Gwarzo described the tragic incident as a “heartbreaking loss” for Kano and the entire nation.

Source: Legit.ng