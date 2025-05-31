Kano has been struck with with major tragedy as 21 athletes and officials who represented the state at the just concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun state died in a ghastly accident

According to an official, Ado Salisu, the Kano State Sports Council spokesperson, Galadima Ibrahim, also died in the incident

Salifu further disclosed that several persons sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the the Kura General Hospital

No less than 21 athletes and officials from the just concluded National Sports Festival, which was held in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State, who represented Kano State, have reportedly died in a road accident.

It was also learnt that no less than 10 people have sustained severe injuries in the deadly accident, which happened on Saturday, May 31.

20 Kano athletes died in ghastly road accident

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Nigeria, an official, Ado Salisu, who witnessed the incident, disclosed that the incident happened on Daka Tsalle bridge, Garun Malam Local Government area of the state, at about 8 am. He noted that the bus hit a pothole and somersaulted.

According to Salisu, 19 of the athletes and officials died at the scene of the accident, while two others gave up the ghost at the Kura General Hospital.

He explained that one of the notable among the deceased was the Kano State Sports Council spokesperson, Galadima Ibrahim.

The official disclosed that those who sustained injuries are at the hospital receiving treatment, while efforts are ongoing to hand over the remains of the deceased to their respective families.

It was learnt that 30 other buses that carried other contingents from Kano left Ogun state on Thursday, May 29, and have arrived safely in the state.

Abdullahi Labaran, the spokesperson of the Kano Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, has also confirmed the accident. However, he said he couldn't confirm the number of deaths as of the time of writing this report.

