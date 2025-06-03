Residents and business owners in Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State, have been thrown into panic as a yet-to-be-identified man fell from one of the top floors of the iconic Cocoa House building

The Head of Branding and Communication of the firm, Victor Ayetoro, confirmed this in a statement released to the press

He noted the incident prompted immediate emergency response and the individual involved had been taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for urgent medical attention

A yet-to-be-identified man has fallen from one of the top floors of the iconic Cocoa House building in Dugbe, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Anxiety, confusion as man falls from Cocoa house

The sad incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, June 2, sparked confusion and concerns among commuters and business operators within the area.

A statement by Odu’a Investment Company Limited, the firm managing Cocoa House, confirmed the incident.

The Head of Branding and Communication of the firm, Victor Ayetoro, in a statement, disclosed that the individual involved was swiftly attended to by the emergency response team and taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, for urgent medical attention.

As reported by The Nation, the company expressed deep concerns over the development and assured the public of its full cooperation with authorities investigating the cause of the fall.

Eyewitness give account

An eyewitness, Mr. Bolaji, a phone engineer near the Post Office close to Cocoa House while narrating what transpired said:

“When the incident happened, I initially thought it was a large bird falling from the sky.

“It was only when the person landed that I realised it was a human being. I had my phone with me but I couldn’t even record anything because I was completely shocked.

“The man first hit a roof beside the security post of the building before landing on the ground. It was a terrifying sight.”

The exact circumstances behind the man's intentions remain unclear as investigations continues.

