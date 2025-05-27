Four children were brutally hacked to death in Eche Ezema village, Enugu, allegedly by the driver of a local pastor, who fled after dumping their bodies in a cassava farm

The gruesome incident sparked protests, prompting local authorities to seal the crime scene and arrest Pastor Chinedu Ezedike and an administrator to assist investigations

Community tensions surfaced over church leadership’s handling of prior threats to the family; security measures have since been strengthened to protect residents

A sombre mood hangs over Eche Ezema village in Igbo Eze South Local Government Area, Enugu State, following the gruesome murder of four children from the same family.

The children, reportedly left at home while their mother was at Nkwo Ibagwa market, were allegedly hacked to death by the driver of a local pastor, according to sources.

The victims are children of a palm kernel merchant known locally as Chinonso (aka Okwudike). Investigations revealed that the assailant, who is still at large, is the driver for Pastor Chinedu Ezedike of the Sabbath Presbyterian Church, who resides in the same village.

Driver allegedly disposed of bodies and fled

A reliable source disclosed that after carrying out the killings, the driver dumped the children’s bodies in a nearby cassava farm, covering them with leaves and stems before fleeing the community.

The palm kernel merchant and his wife collapsed upon discovering the bodies and were rushed to hospital, while the children were taken to the morgue.

“The driver climbed over the fence from Pastor Ezedike’s compound, entered the merchant’s compound and attacked the children,” the source said.

Community protests and calls for justice

The horrific event triggered protests by youths across the community, demanding swift action from local and state authorities to apprehend the suspect and bring justice to the bereaved family.

Chairman of Igbo Eze South Local Government, Chief Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze, condemned the crime and assured residents that no culprit would be allowed to escape justice.

“This is a heinous crime that shocks the conscience. We have sealed the crime scene and are conducting a thorough investigation,” Ukwueze said.

He added that Pastor Ezedike and an administrator named Oluchi had been arrested to assist in the probe.

Church and community tensions revealed

Chief Ukwueze also revealed tensions within the community, stating that the church environment had been described by locals as “more of an herbalist environment” than a place of worship.

The family had previously reported attempted attacks by a man named Mathew, who allegedly tried to harm them with a pistol, pestle, and iron rod.

These complaints had been brought to the church leadership, but little was done.

The council chairman lamented the reluctance of church leaders to acknowledge the suspect’s presence, saying it hinted at deeper issues.

Security measures and community vigilance

Following the tragedy, security efforts have been intensified with directives for traditional rulers and community leaders to strengthen vigilante groups for local protection.

Chief Ukwueze cited recent successes, including the rescue of two abducted reverend sisters within 24 hours without ransom, as evidence of the community’s resolve.

“Evil will not thrive here,” he affirmed, calling for unity and vigilance to safeguard lives and property in Igbo Eze South.

