President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of 36 persons to the governing councils of different universities, polytechnics and colleges of education under the control of the federal government.

Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, made this known in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, May 28. The statement was titled "President Tinubu announces more appointments for federal institutions."

The presidency further added that the new appointees are to resume with immediate effect. The new appointees are as follows:

AFRICAN AVIATION AND AEROSPACE UNIVERSITY, ABUJA

Hon. Chidi Nwogu, Member, Imo State

UNIVERSITY OF JOS, PLATEAU STATE

Dr Folashade Mulikat Kareem, Member Kwara State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, IKOT-ABASI, AKWA-IBOM STATE

Dipe Olusina Adeniyi, Member Lagos State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY, BABURA, JIGAWA STATE

Akanimo Umoh, Member Akwa Ibom State

ABUBAKAR TAFAWA BALEWA UNIVERSITY, BAUCHI STATE

Mr Babatunde Usman Jinadu, Member Lagos State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, DUTSE, JIGAWA STATE

Chijioke Paul Okeifufe, Member Enugu State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, KASHERE, GOMBE STATE

Hon. Babatunde Olokun, Member Ogun State

Hon. Isah Ambaka, Member Nasarawa State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, WUKARI, TARABA STATE

Dr Olusegun Ategbole, Member Ondo State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, GASHUA, YOBE STATE

Hon. Isa Song, Member Adamawa State

Hon. Bernard Miko, Member Rivers State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, ILA ORANGUN, OSUN STATE

Mr. Muyideen Balogun, Member Ogun State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE, ZURU, KEBBI STATE

Hon. Mayegun Yomi, Member Lagos State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, GUSAU, ZAMFARA STATE.

Hon. Abbas Braimah, Member Edo State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY, LAFIA, NASARAWA STATE

Dr Adebimpe Adebajo, Member Ondo State

NIGERIA ARABIC LANGUAGE VILLAGE. BORNO STATE

Hon. Bawa Bwari, Member Niger State

FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES, KATSINA, KATSINA STATE

Hon. Bello Bagudu, Member Kebbi State

Hon. Nasarawa Mani, Member Katsina

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC ISUOCHI, UMUNNOECHI, ABIA STATE

Hon. Shehu Kagara, Member Kaduna State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO, ANAMBRA STATE

Dr Francis Ogbise, Member Bayelsa State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC MUNGUNO, BORNO STATE

Hon. Almajiri Geidam, Member Yobe State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OROGUN, DELTA STATE

Rahila Ilegbodu, Member Taraba State

NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY, UROMI, EDO STATE

Hon. Shehu Lambu, Member Kano State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, KALTUNGO, GOMBE STATE

Hon. Yusuf Bello Mai Adua, Member Sokoto State

HUSSAINI ADAMU FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, KAZAURE, JIGAWA STATE

Saleh Mohammed, Member Jigawa State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, DAURA, KATSINA STATE

Hon. Adekola Aliu, Member Osun State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OFFA, KWARA STATE

Waidi Olajire Ayinla, Member Osun State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, N’YAK, PLATEAU STATE

Hon. Hashimu Abdullahi, Member Sokoto State

FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, BALI, TARABA STATE

Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar (At Ningi), Member Bauchi State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GWOZA, BORNO STATE

Ibrahim Abba Geidam, Member Yobe State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, PANKSHIN, PLATEAU STATE

Mohammed Nura, Member Kebbi State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), ISU, EBONYI STATE

Hon. Abdulkadir Usman Global, Member Kaduna State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL), EKIADOLOR, EDO STATE

Hon. Usman Balkore, Member Sokoto State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ODUGBO, BENUE STATE

Hon. Goodluck Opiah, Member Imo State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, OMOKU, RIVERS STATE

Hon. Bassey Etim, Member Akwa Ibom State

Hon. Chris Eta, Member Cross River State

Hon. Shuaib Yahaya, Member Katsina State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL), OYO, OYO STATE

Hon. Sani M. Anka, Member Zamfara State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECH), KEANA, NASARAWA STATE

Hon Yusuf Dikko, Member Jigawa State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, ILAWE, EKITI STATE

Hon. Deacon Taiye, Member Kwara State

FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (TECHNICAL) ASABA, DELTA STATE

Hon Isa Lawal Doro, Member Katsina State.

