IGP Kayode Egbetokun has appointed Abayomi Shogunle, a commissioner of police, as the head of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS)

Shogunle will also serve as the head of the Safe School Protection Squad; Election Planning; and Monitoring and Evaluation Squad

Similarly, Egbetokun appointed CSP Chima Ogarashi as the new Force Marine Officer (FMO) and assured Nigerians of prompt security responses

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), has announced the appointment of Abayomi Shogunle, the commissioner of police, as the head of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS); Safe School Protection Squad; Election Planning; and Monitoring and Evaluation Squad.

Also, in an effort to improve security and reduce criminal activities in the country's inland waterways, the police boss announced the appointment of CSP Chima Ogarashi as the new Force Marine Officer (FMO).

IGP Kayode Egbetokun has appointed Abayomi Shogunle Photo Credit" @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Who is CP Abayomi Shogunle?

The newly appointed SIS head CP Shogunle has had numerous experiences in the Department of Operations, public relations and in many other capacities.

In a statement signed by the force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police authority said Shogunle will lead the SIS to address numerous security challenges and he will efficiently serve as the head of the Elections Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, and the Safe School Protection Squad.

The statement also noted that CSP Ogarashi, who will be taking up the role of FMO, would serve as one of the most critical parts of the Police Force. He had experience in maritime security, policing and the enforcement of the marine law.

Adejobi further noted that the IGP made the key appointments at a crucial time as the Nigerian Police Force was planning to launch its 25 newly acquired gunboats and several maritime safety equipment to improve the security operation on the marine lines across the country.

IGP Egbetiokun commented on police assets

He stated that the (NPF) acquired the strategic asset in a proactive approach to ensure the safety of life and property and to foster confidence in marine safety.

IGP Egbetokun then assured the Nigerian of the commitment to the police in making effective responses to any security threat across the country.

The statement reads in part:

"The Inspector-General of Police reassures members of the public of the Police Force's commitment to responding effectively to any security threats. The Force remains steadfast in its mission to create a safe and more secure environment for all citizens."

See the full statement here:

Activist in court for nursing Egbetokun, Seyi Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja has remanded Olamide Thomas, an activist, over social media comments she made against Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu.

The presiding judge, Emeka Nwite, rejected the oral bail application filed by Thomas's counsel, directing them to file a formal bail application instead. Thomas was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on cyberbullying and pleaded not guilty.

The police accused her of sharing a video on social media where she stated that Seyi Tinubu would die this year and also made threats against the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the children of police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng