The Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, urged host communities not to grant heavy loans to officers, emphasising the financial strain of repayment

The newly inaugurated Divisional Police Headquarters at Imane, donated by Dr Peter Ali, marks a milestone in security enhancement for the Kogi State community

Dr Ali highlighted the facility’s importance in fostering stronger police-community relations and improving the region’s security architecture

The Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, has cautioned host communities against granting heavy loans to police officers stationed within their areas.

Speaking through Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Miller Dantawaye, during the inauguration of the newly constructed Divisional Police Headquarters at Imane, Olamaboro Local Government Area, he emphasised the potential challenges in loan repayment faced by officers.

“Let me sound a note of warning to members of the community that in the course of relating with officers and men that will be posted here, they will come to you and ask for loans and financial assistance, but you should not advance heavy loans which will be difficult for them to repay,” Dantawaye stated on April 22, stressing the importance of financial prudence.

Donor-constructed headquarters marks security milestone

The newly built Divisional Police Headquarters, a first of its kind in the region, was donated by Dr Peter Ali, a native of the area.

The Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, represented by his Deputy, Joel Oyibo, commended the donor’s gesture and called for enhanced collaboration between the community and deployed officers.

“I encourage community members to foster synergy with officers through intelligence gathering, ensuring improved security and protecting lives and property,” Oyibo added.

According to PUNCH, Dr Ali explained his motivation, citing his desire to strengthen the security architecture of the region. He emphasised that the headquarters would serve as a hub for better police-community relations and enhanced response capabilities.

Community urged to maintain facility’s purpose

During the inauguration, Dr Ali urged the community to uphold the facility’s purpose and ensure it contributes to building a safer and more prosperous society.

““As we commission this headquarters today, we are not just opening doors to a building, we are opening avenues for enhanced security, improved response times, and strengthened relationships between our communities and the police,” he said.

