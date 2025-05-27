Federal workers have started receiving credit alerts of the wage award arrears, in fulfilment of the promise the government made on Workers' Day

This payment is expected to significantly help the federal workers cushion the harsh economic impact of food inflation and high energy costs

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has confirmed that payments have started and disclosed how the rest of the instalments will be paid

In keeping with its promise, the federal government of Nigeria has finally started paying the N35,000 wage award arrears to federal civil servants nationwide.

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation confirmed, in a statement issued on Monday, that several employees have received credit alerts, while others will receive theirs soon.

The statement signed by the OAGF Director of Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, assured that all outstanding payments would be fully disbursed.

FG clarifies when wage award arrears would be paid

In 2023, the government negotiated a palliative package with the labour unions following the removal of the fuel subsidy and naira devaluation.

Part of this package was the wage award, a monthly payment of N35,000 to all federal civil servants for a period of five months as a temporary measure to help workers cope with the rising cost of living.

At the time, labour unions had warned of a possible nationwide strike unless the government took concrete steps to ease workers' hardships. Some payments were made in batches, but several others were delayed, causing concerns over the government’s intentions.

In an earlier report, the federal government confirmed intentions to start paying the five-month arrears.

The OAGF had assured that after the April 2025 monthly salary was paid, the workers would receive the first tranche of the N35,000 payment.

Subsequent tranches would be paid in the coming months.

OAGF clarifies 2025 budget for wage award arrears

The statement from the OAGF also refuted reports from some online media claiming that the wage award was not captured in the 2025 national budget.

It explained that the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Babatunde Ogunjimi, did not brief the press on the matter of the wage award at all, and some media outlets made assumptions, the PUNCH reports.

He also assured that the arrears would be settled and said;

“The payments would be done in instalments of N35,000 for five months.”

Federal workers rejoice as credit alerts begin to roll in

Speaking with Legit.ng, Olugbenga Odutola, a civil servant, expressed appreciation for the federal government's move.

He described the move as a genuine show of commitment from the government, adding that it would help ease financial pressure on the workers.

He said:

"Beyond individual relief, the payment will inject more money into circulation, stimulate spending, and boost economic activity across various sectors. It also strengthens the relationship between workers and the government, promoting trust and productivity."

Coupled with the state-by-state implementation of the agreed minimum wage, civil servants can begin to feel some relief in the coming months.

FG confirms date to pay minimum wage

In related news, the federal government has confirmed through the OAGF that it will start paying the minimum wage in 2025.

The national minimum wage was signed into law in July 2024, but the federal government was constrained by a lack of finances and could not immediately implement it.

States like Sokoto, Rivers, Edo, Lagos, Kogi, and Ogun have already begun full implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage, while other states are in line to follow suit.

