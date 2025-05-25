Kwara State Government unveiled the tallest flagpole in West Africa, a 70-meter monument Governor AbdulRazaq says symbolizes national unity and progress

While government officials laud the flagpole as a cultural landmark and economic catalyst, many residents criticize it as a misplaced priority amid poverty, insecurity, and failing infrastructure

Citizens have called for more investment in basic needs like education, healthcare, and security, arguing that patriotic symbols mean little without effective governance

Thousands of Kwara residents have expressed displeasure over the recent erection of the tallest flagpole in West Africa by the state government.

The State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the 70-meter structure as “a towering symbol of national unity, our collective journey and aspirations as a people.”

Kwara government unveiled Nigeria's tallest flagpole in the heart of Ilorin. Photo: FB/Kwara state government

The flagpole, officially hoisted in a ceremony on Monday in the state capital, is being positioned by the government as a strategic landmark to drive tourism, celebrate national pride, and project the state’s evolving status as a hub for innovation and culture.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor at the event, the Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, said the installation is more than a flag: “It is a monument of pride, beauty, and ambition. Just like the Visual Arts Centre and Innovation Hub, it declares that Kwara is no longer a civil service state; it is becoming a centre of tourism, technology, and creativity.”

Hundreds of residents, senior government officials, and security operatives, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nurudeen Abdulraheem, witnessed the event.

But as the flag soared into the sky, reactions on the ground were far from unanimous.

Commendations

Engineer Abdulquawiy A. Olododo, Commissioner for Works, strongly defended the project: “This is not just steel and cloth. It’s a philosophical and economic statement. We are redefining what it means to invest in public infrastructure, combining cultural identity with economic opportunity.”

He added, “This flagpole is a cultural beacon. We’re drawing tourists, energising local businesses, and asserting our place on the map.”

Similarly, Ibraheem Abdullateef Akolu, the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Communication, hailed the monument as a symbol of “hope and harmony.” He noted that “true development is also about lifting spirits, not just paving roads.”

However, not all citizens were impressed.

Criticism from Residents: ‘Misplaced Priority’

Taiwo Adisa, a resident of Ilorin, called the move “a classic case of misplaced priorities.”

“Celebrating and making noise about hoisting a flag is the perfect example of a dysfunctional society,” he said.

“What are the achievements in agriculture, health, or housing? Instead of mobilising the entire state for a symbolic gesture, do it quietly and focus on pressing issues.”

Residents yearn for solutions to more pressing issues in the state.

Others, like Diran Salawu, expressed frustration over perceived neglect of basic needs.

Diran said: “We have hunger, dilapidated classrooms, no water, no roads, and they’re here celebrating a flag. Who did this to us?”

Abdullahi Sambo acknowledged the aesthetic appeal but urged the government to shift focus.

Abdullahi said:

“The governor has tried with this flagpole. Kudos. But insecurity is escalating. People are getting kidnapped, and nothing is being done to rescue them.”

Umar Bashir was more direct:

“No matter how tall this flag is, if the service to the people is short, we’re not going anywhere. Patriotism isn’t forced — it’s earned through service.”

Engineer Muh’d Abdulwahab criticised the flagpole as a “vanity project,” questioning why security infrastructure like CCTV wasn’t prioritised instead. “A tourist attraction in an insecure state? It makes no sense. Our lives matter more than a flag.”

Felix Ayomide and another resident, identified as Joshua, also raised concerns about the monument’s real value.

“How does this contribute to growth?” Felix asked. Joshua added, “Will this flag stop the kidnappings in places like Omu Aran and Baruten?”

Kwara state unveils tallest flagpole in West Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the skyline of Ilorin gained a striking new feature on Monday as Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State commissioned a 70-metre Unity Flagpole, now the tallest in West Africa.

The imposing structure, situated within the state capital, was presented to a crowd of residents, top officials, and security chiefs during a ceremonial hoisting of the national flag.

